Zakithi Nene powers to second, Prudence Sekgodiso cracks personal best

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Switzerland's Audrey Werro racing to victory in the women's 800m in Paris on Sunday, while behind her Prudence Sekgodiso is pushing her way to a personal best.

Prudence Sekgodiso lowered her 800m personal best at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Sunday evening as Zakithi Nene and Akani Simbine produced season’s best.

But only Nene achieved a podium finish.

Nene dipped under 44 seconds for the second time in his career as he finished second in the 400m behind Botswana’s world champion Collen Kebinatshipi.

Nene ran a great race, showing control as he moved into the home straight at the front of a quality field, but Kebinatshipi had too much gas in the tank for them all as he cruised to the front to win in a 43.54sec Diamond League record.

Nene crossed the line next in 43.89 with American Chris Bailey third in 44.06. Olympic silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith of Britain was fourth and Zambia’s Olympic bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga was fifth.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, runner-up at last year’s world championships in Tokyo, was sixth.

Sekgodiso cracked a personal best as she finished fourth in another lightning women’s 800m, stopping the clock on 1min 56.83sec, well under her previous best of 1:57.16.

Switzerland’s Audrey Werro won in 1:53.80, another Diamond League record, ahead of Femke Broeders-Bol of the Netherlands (1:55.60) and France’s Anais Bourgoin (1:55.65).

That was another lifetime best for Werro, but she remained third on the all-time list behind Jarmila Kratochvilova and Nedezhda Olizarenko from the early 1980s.

Simbine also finished fourth in a tight 100m race where he achieved a 9.97 season’s best.

American Trayvon Bromell won in 9.91 ahead of Olympic champion compatriot Noah Lyles in 9.92, with Tokyo Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs of Italy third in 9.96.

Simbine, holder of the 9.82 national record, had one of his best starts of the season, and once he hits that extra gear in the second half of the race he’ll be back to his best.

Marioné Fourie failed to make the 100m hurdles final, running 12.66 in the heats to finish sixth. The slowest of the fastest losers was 12.53.