BLAST FROM THE PAST | Proteas crash in roller-coaster T20 World Cup final against India

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Aiden Markram of South Africa cuts a dejected figure following the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Final match between South Africa and India at Kensington Oval on June 29 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

1929 — Sandy Bell takes six wickets and Denys Morkel four as South Africa bowl out England for 302 in the second Test at Lord’s.

1974 — Future world champion Peter “Terror” Mathebula suffers the first stoppage defeat of his career in his eighth bout as a professional. He lost on a fourth-round technical knockout to Joe Ngidi junior, but would go on to avenge the loss in style nearly two years later. By the time Mathebula, South Africa’s first black world champion, retired, he had been stopped in five of his nine career defeats.

1996 — Mbulelo Botile makes the fourth defence of his IBF bantamweight title by stopping Filipino Marlon Arlos in the ninth round in Fort Hare, Eastern Cape.

2002 — Werner Greeff makes his debut as the Springboks trounce Argentina 49-29 at the PAM Brink stadium in Springs. Wing Stefan Terblanche scored two of South Africa’s six tries, with flyhalf Andre Pretorius dotting down once and converting five tries and slotting three penalties.

2003 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 125 as the Proteas beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs in Canterbury in a triangular competition. Andrew Hall took 3/38 as South Africa restricted their opponents to 226/9 in their 50 overs.

2007 — Morne van Wyk’s 82 and Mark Boucher’s run-a-ball 55 push the Proteas to 226/6, but it’s not enough as South Africa lose to India by six wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series in Belfast. Sachin Tendulkar’s 93 was instrumental in getting the Indian win with five balls remaining.

2010 — South Africa win the third and final Test against West Indies by seven wickets in Bridgetown to take the series 2-0. Chasing just 47 runs to win, the visitors knocked off the runs inside nine overs.

2021 — Quinton de Kock scores 72 from 51 balls as the Proteas, on 167/8, beat the West Indies by one run in the third ODI in St George’s for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Tabraiz Shamsi took 2/13.

2024 — The Proteas lose a thrilling T20 World Cup final against India in Bridgetown by seven runs, stumbling at the end of a roller-coaster journey in which the pendulum of momentum had shifted both ways. Chasing 177 to win — India’s total, bolstered by Virat Kohli’s 76 off 59 deliveries, was the highest in a tournament final — Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27) and David Miller (21 off 17) reduced the required rate to a seemingly manageable run-a-ball with five overs remaining. But after Klaasen fell to Hardik Pandya, stretching at a wide delivery to be caught behind, the runs dried up. And when Miller was brilliantly caught on the boundary by Kuldeep Yadav off Pandya, it was basically game over. Quinton de Kock (39 off 31) and Tristan Stubbs (31 off 21) were the only other South African batsmen to reach double figures.

2024 — Bafana Bafana and Botswana play to a goalless draw in a Cosafa Cup match at the Isaac Wolfson stadium.

2025 — Aldrich Potgieter plays five playoff holes to win the Rocket Classic in Detroit, earning $1.73m for his first PGA Tour triumph.