Defending champ Swiatek struggles to opening victory, Rybakina survives three-set scare

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Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a serious second-set wobble to reach the second round at Wimbledon Tuesday, beating powerful American Taylor Townsend 6-1 2-6 6-3.

Swiatek, a former world No 1 with six Grand Slam titles under her belt, looked to be cruising when she broke nervy 30-year-old Townsend’s serve twice in the first set and took it with a stylish forehand winner.

But it was the third seed’s turn to suffer nerves in the second set. She sprayed groundstrokes long and wide as her forehand consistency deserted her and the 79th-ranked Townsend capitalised, breaking serve twice and capturing the set with an exquisite backhand drop volley and an ace.

Swiatek struggled with her serve, producing three double faults in a marathon first game of the third set which included 10 deuces.

Tweener alert!



Taylor Townsend pushed the defending all the way on Centre Court 👏 pic.twitter.com/RqkQhLRG9d — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2026

But that game appeared to galvanise her, the errors started to fade and, after the two women traded breaks, it was Swiatek who prevailed, winning the match with an ace.

Wimbledon second seed and 2022 champion Elena Rybakina survived a first round scare against French debutant Lois Boisson to grind out an unconvincing 6-4 1-6 6-3.

Boisson, who enjoyed a fairytale run to the French Open semifinals last year but was knocked out in the first round this year, was helped by an error-strewn performance by the Russian-born Kazakh ranked 152 places above her.

“It was a really difficult match, also not coming from too many wins. I had to really fight,” said the reigning Australian Open champion, who hit 13 unforced errors in the second set on Court One after 12 in the first and 10 more in the third.

“I need to improve quite a lot, but I’m happy to get another opportunity.”

The 27-year-old had looked headed for a comfortable win after the first set but Boisson, who has yet to win a match on grass, turned everything on its head in the second to leave the outcome in the balance.

Oncourt interview of Elena Rybakina after beating Lois Boisson today😊

📸 Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZYpAflUIZV — Arivuselvi (@Arivu1797) June 30, 2026

Boisson took a medical timeout at 4-1 in the second set when she had treatment to her left calf and she was grimacing again after a tumble in the third when she faced three break points at 3-4 down.

The Frenchwoman saved two before Rybakina made the break and then served out for the match at 40-15.

“My serve percentage wasn’t the greatest so when she was getting good first serves in, it wasn’t easy to break her,” said Rybakina, who talked to her coaching team during the medical timeout.

“They were just trying to tell me to keep on going, bring the energy, better footwork and I’m glad I managed.”

Last year’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova made a winning return to the Grand Slam with a 6-3 6-2 win over qualifier Lina Gjorcheska.

It’s not easy playing a qualifier who has had a few matches under her belt — Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova suffered a humbling 6-0 6-0 defeat by Iga Swiatek in the title clash 12 months ago but the American showed no sign of any lingering scars as she swept aside her North Macedonian opponent on Court Two.

Gjorcheska, the first player from her nation to compete in a Grand Slam main draw, showed resistance towards the end in a bid to prolong the contest but Anisimova was too good for her and prevailed in 61 minutes.

“It’s not easy playing a qualifier who has had a few matches under her belt,” said Anisimova, who has struggled with a wrist injury in recent weeks.

“She played great, we haven’t faced each other, so it was a tricky first round. I’m super excited to be back here.

“When I got here I was filled with great memories and I’m trying to carry that vibe ... trying to enjoy each day here.”

Anisimova takes on Petra Marcinko or Sofia Kenin in the second round.