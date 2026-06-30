Sinner, Sabalenka answer doubters on grim Wimbledon day 1 for Brit hopes

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Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his first-round match against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 29 2026.

By Martyn Herman and Shrivathsa Sridhar

Men’s defending champion Jannik Sinner and women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka both arrived at Wimbledon with question marks hanging over them but answered the doubters on Monday with contrasting first-round victories.

Italy’s Sinner, playing his first match since his shock defeat in the second round of the French Open on a boiling day in Paris, was stretched to the limit by Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic but survived, winning 4-6 6-3 6-7(6) 6-2 6-3.

Sabalenka, who left Paris in a “deep, dark place” after losing the last 10 games of her quarter-final against Diana Shnaider, followed Sinner on to Centre Court and breezed past Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic 6-2 6-3.

In the marquee match of the evening, Novak Djokovic launched his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title to match Roger Federer and 25th Grand Slam crown to surpass Margaret Court with a battling 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 win over China’s Wu Yibing.

While world number one Sinner, the overwhelming favourite in the absence of Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, lived to fight another day, there were early seeded casualties.

Norway’s 11th seed Casper Ruud was handed a tough draw in the shape of big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz and duly lost 6-4 6-2 7-6(7) while 12th seed Andrey Rublev was edged out in a five-set battle against fellow Russian Roman Safiullin, losing a deciding set tiebreaker 14-12 after missing two match points.

There was heartbreak too for surprise French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska as she lost 2-6 7-5 6-2 to Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Monday after the Pole fell and hurt herself holding match point.

Several women’s seeds moved through on a day mercifully cooler than the heatwave that gripped London last week.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka once again dressed to impress, walking on court in a “Kill Bill” inspired white kimono and her tennis shone too as the 14th seed beat Elsa Jacquemot 6-1 7-5.

🏆 Wimbledon Tek Kadınlar



🎾 Teodora Kostovic'i 2-0 yenen Arina Sabalenka, 2. tura yükseldi.



🆚 6-2 ve 6-3 pic.twitter.com/2tYRvHvBM6 — TRT Spor Yıldız (@trtsporyildiz) June 29, 2026

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula beat Darja Vidmanova 7-5 6-3 and seventh seed Coco Gauff downed Tamara Korpatsch 6-2 6-1 while French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, seeded five, beat Magda Linette 7-5 6-4.

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic had far too much experience for young wildcard Mika Stojsavljevic whose defeat was one of many on a miserable day for home players.

It was a grim day for the home nation which failed to celebrate a single victory.

Twenty-one players, including 12 wildcards, were in the first-round draw but after Emma Raducanu withdrew with an injury on the eve of the tournament, she was followed on Monday by Jack Draper who announced he was also pulling out with an arm injury.

Ten British players lost including British number one Cameron Norrie, seeded 26, beaten in five sets by American qualifier Michael Zheng.

Stefan enjoyed every moment of his dad's victory 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0XTovX7z9K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2026

Sinner’s meltdown in the Roland Garros furnace against Juan Manuel Cerundolo raised questions about his durability but he answered those, albeit in relatively cool conditions, against Kecmanovic.

Sinner racked up his 94th Grand Slam match-win, equalling the Italian record of Nicola Pietrangeli, but shed plenty of sweat and a little blood in reaching that mark, his white shoe stained red after injuring a nail in a fall.

“It was a little tight in the beginning, I didn’t play at my best but I tried to get into it,” he said. “I’m happy I turned it around because the third set was very tough to swallow.”

Sinner had a point to go two sets to one ahead but lost it and Kecmanovic pounced. Sinner was in danger of becoming only the third defending Wimbledon men’s champion to lose in the first round but dominated the rest of his third-longest match at Wimbledon at three hours and 30 minutes.

“I’m actually surprised that they let me keep playing because my all white outfit turned into a little red,” he added.

Djokovic was also made to sweat by Wu in his first grasscourt clash of the season, but the Serb capitalised on a sloppy overhead shot by his opponent to get the decisive break in the fourth set.

Naomi Osaka is EVERYWHERE 💨 pic.twitter.com/vdYt7WF7Ke — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2026

“Playing on this surface, these kinds of matches are decided on a few points and few shots,” he added.

“Thankfully, I have the experience of the last 20-plus years of playing on this court that can help me a bit and manage the situation. It would be nice to combine the experience with a young fresh body.”

Court One fans expecting to see Raducanu in action were left disappointed as the replacement match saw home hope Harriet Dart beaten by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

Next up was a duel between two more former U.S. Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic but that fell flat as Cilic was made to look all of his 37 years as eighth seed Medvedev romped to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 win.

Two of the new men’s generation lit up the opening day.

Brazil’s Joao Fonseca, cheered on by a large contingent of fans in yellow soccer shirts, beat Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(4) 6-4 6-3 before heading off to watch Brazil beat Japan to reach the World Cup last 16.

Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar, also aged 19, made an impressive debut, beating British wildcard Felix Gill 6-3 6-3 7-5.