Veteran Bok Damian de Allende has World Cup in sight as he aims to keep improving

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Damian de Allende is 34 and set to earn his 98th Test cap in the Springboks’ Nations Championship opener against England at Ellis Park on Saturday, but he says he’s as motivated as ever to keep improving.

The inside centre, one of the top midfielders in world rugby at the moment, would love to win a third World Cup in Australia next year.

He still loves the challenges of the battleground, whether it’s using his brawn to carry the ball forward or halt attacks or displaying his skills to move the ball into space.

“For me personally, I still feel very motivated. I still feel I want to get better, and the most important thing is I’m still enjoying my rugby,” said the Springbok vice-captain, who made his debut against Argentina in 2014.

"That was one of the greatest comeback wins I've been a part of."



Damian de Allende and this Springbok team have come a long way since that battle with England at Ellis Park back in 2018 📈🇿🇦#SSRugby | #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/g6IJpJAGLV — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) June 29, 2026

“I still want to be the best in the world, and I still want to chase maybe one more World Cup, which I’d love to achieve. I also take it week by week; I know I’m getting older. I also know a lot of good youngsters are coming up.”

One of those youngsters wanting to upstage him is Englishman Seb Atkinson, who is hoping to be in the team that gets named on Thursday afternoon — a likely prospect considering he’s the only genuine No 12 in the squad.

Atkinson, a decade younger than De Allende, regards the Bok stalwart as a role model.

“He’s a great ball carrier, he’s got the ability to ball play as well, so similar things to what I’ve been going after the past few years in my game,” said Atkinson, who has studied several No 12s.

“Obviously I am not going to try to copy him. But he’s a great centre and sort of inspired me maybe along my rugby journey to bring out some bits in my own game, so it’ll be exciting.”

"Mentorship is easy if players take ownership."



Rassie Erasmus on the growth and impact of Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse who will play their 50th Test this weekend for the Springboks.#SSRugby | #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/sYVo4RnZEJ — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) June 29, 2026

“The past few years I’ve been watching him and a couple of the other South African players play, particularly in my position. I played against Andre Esterhuizen in the premiership, so sort of similar vibes, maybe.”

Esterhuizen is on the bench for the match.

“But really excited. Obviously [De Allende] has played in some big games, and Saturday will be another big game, and it’s great to be a part of that and test myself against the best.”

De Allende said the Boks wanted to focus on their own game plan rather than worrying about what England might bring, though after watching the Premiership, they are expecting an aerial battle.

“We know what we want to achieve,” he said.

It was a good lesson for us. Talking to the guys that were coming back here, playing in that game, they’ve learnt a lot from that, and you know it’s good lessons for us for sure — England flanker Ben Earl on the Boks' comeback win at Ellis Park in 2018

Ellis Park has been mentioned in the context of this rivalry for its historical significance over the years. In 1972 England pulled off an 18-9 upset win over South Africa. More recently it was where Siya Kolisi made his debut as Bok captain in 2018, leading the team back from 21-3 down in the first half to a 42-39 victory.

England’s players such as captain Jamie George and George Ford were part of that game.

“It was a good lesson for us,” said flanker Ben Earl, who was in the stands that day. “Talking to the guys that were coming back here, playing in that game, they’ve learnt a lot from that and you know it’s good lessons for us, for sure.”

Earl also spoke about the importance of England trying to play the rugby they want to play: the same as the Bok tactic. Only one team will pull it off on the day.

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