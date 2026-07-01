BLAST FROM THE PAST | Scheckter finishes 7th but stays top of standings

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South Africa's Jody Scheckter finishes seventh in France, but maintains his lead in the 1979 Formula One drivers' championship.

1907 — Bert Vogler takes seven wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 428 on the first day of the first Test at Lord’s.

1924 — Fred Susskind top-scores with 53 as South Africa are bowled out for 240 to lose the second Test at Lord’s by an innings and 18 runs for England to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

1935 — Xen Balaskas takes 5/49 as South Africa bowl out England for 198 in the second Test at Lord’s. Opener Bruce Mitchell batted through to the end of play, reaching 129 not out.

1967 — Sea Cottage, a year after being shot, finishes strongly to cross the line alongside Jollify at Greyville to record the first dead heat in the history of the Durban July. A photo of the finish couldn’t separate the two horses. Sea Cottage conceded 27 pounds to Jollify.

1967 — Anne McKenzie, less than a month before turning 42, finishes second in the 880 yards at the British women’s amateur athletics championships in London in 2 min 7.4 sec, well behind England’s Ann Smith, bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games the previous year. McKenzie’s time for 800m was measured at 2:06.5 for 800 metres, which was a world record for the 40-44-year age group. It stood until 1994 and by 2022 was still third on the all-time list. McKenzie, despite focusing on track and field so late in life, had been South Africa’s pre-eminent female middle-distance runner in the 1960s.

1979 — Jody Scheckter finishes seventh in the French Grand Prix in Dijon, but it’s enough to keep his lead of the F1 drivers’ championship.

2000 — Kerri Laing scores 67 as the Proteas beat England by five runs in the fifth and final ODI in Worcester to reduce the series deficit to 2-3. The Proteas made 156/6 and then restricted the home team, chasing a revised target of 129 from 32 overs, to 123/8. Helen Davies took 3/34.

2001 — Sibusiso Zuma’s first-half goal earns Bafana Bafana a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou to secure their spot at the 2002 World Cup finals. South Africa, needing one point to advance from Group E, led from the 24th minute until the 76th when Alain Nana equalised.

2007 — India clinch the three-match ODI series in Belfast 2-1 when they edge the weather-hit final by six wickets with four balls remaining. Justin Kemp top-scored with 61 in South Africa’s 148/7 off 31 overs. Yuvraj Singh struck an unbeaten 61 to steer India home.

2019 — Bafana Bafana go down 0-1 to Morocco in their final Africa Cup of Nations group match in Cairo. Even though they won only one group game and lost two, South Africa still advanced as the fourth-best third-placed team from the six groups.

2021 — Quinton de Kock top-scores with 60 from 43 balls as the Proteas, needing 168, lose the fourth ODI against the West Indies in St George’s by 21 runs.

2022 — A late Damian Willemse penalty gives the Springboks a 32-29 victory over Wales in the first Test at Loftus. Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe scored tries for the home side.

2024 — Laura Wolvaardt, resuming on 93, scores 122 and Marizanne Kapp, 15 overnight, makes 109 as the South African women are bowled out for 373 in their follow-on innings of a one-off Test against India in Chennai. The home side, having declared their first innings on 603/6 and needing 37 runs in their second knock, won by 10 wickets.

2025 — Corbin Bosch finishes with 5/43 as South Africa bowl out Zimbabwe for 208 to win the first Test in Bulawayo by 328 runs.