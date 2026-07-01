Sabalenka channels inner Rocky, Sinner stays clear of trouble against Borges

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Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point during her second round match against McCartney Kessler of the US at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

There is no doubting Rocky fan Aryna Sabalenka has an Eye of the Tiger as she demonstrated on Wednesday when her survival instincts kicked in to subdue American McCartney Kessler 6-1 7-6(9) in a compelling second round tussle at Wimbledon.

The top seed, who sports a tattoo of a tiger on her left forearm, was at her ruthless best during a one-sided opening set.

But by the time Kessler had stormed to a 5-2 lead in the second, Sabalenka’s thigh started to feel the full force of her frustration as she kept slapping it in anger after every missed opportunity.

Kessler, the only player to have reached the second round this year without dropping a game, appeared to be on the cusp of dragging the four-time Grand Slam champion into a third set as she had two set points at 5-3 and another two in the tiebreak.

But each time, Sabalenka’s greater weight of shot, and experience, came to the Belarusian’s rescue and she made sure her bid to win a first major title away from hard courts stayed on track as she finally converted her third match point.

Aryna Sabalenka saving set point in style before going on to pick up the win 💫 pic.twitter.com/CNGtH9KUSu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2026

Sabalenka walloped a forehand winner to bag a record-extending 21st consecutive tiebreak, ending the absorbing duel after one hour 39 minutes.

“It was truly great fight and level in that second set from her and she really tested me today. I’m super happy to pass the test,” the relieved top seed said after flooring her 57th-ranked opponent.

“She played incredibly and played super aggressive and it was really tough to handle the second set and I am glad to have powered through.”

With Wimbledon being the only major where she has yet to contest a final, Sabalenka will be hoping for another KO performance when she faces Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last 16.

Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner had several members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team watching his second-round clash with Nuno Borges and in golfing parlance he kept it straight down the middle in a relatively risk-free victory.

After the hazards he found against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in a nervy five-set victory in round one, top seed Sinner rarely looked in danger as he won 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4.

World number 48 Borges provided stubborn resistance and was a point away from taking the second set, but Sinner was rock-solid when it mattered as he avoided another long contest.

Sinner, the hot favourite in the absence of injured chief rival Carlos Alcaraz, failed to convert any of the three break points he earned in the opening set but stepped on the throttle in the tiebreak to take the opener.

He strayed off course at the start of the second set and sprayed a forehand long to drop his serve.

Portugal’s Borges stayed ahead throughout the set, but serving at 5-4 he buried a routine backhand into the net on set point and paid the price as Sinner broke back and then reeled off six points in a row to win the second tiebreak of the match.

Sinner dominated thereafter to rack up an Italian record 95th Grand Slam match win, moving ahead of Nicola Pietrangeli.

Sinner wrapped up the win in two hours 32 minutes. The 24-year-old said his level of tennis was on the up after arriving at Wimbledon without having played a competitive match since his shock defeat by Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open, when he suffered physically in searing temperatures.

“Two wins now and we’ll see what’s coming next,” Sinner said. “A couple of things to improve but I’m very happy.”

Sinner may be less happy about the weather forecast for next week with heatwave conditions possibly returning to London after a mild start to the Championships.

Can't wait to see what's in store for the third round, @naomiosaka 💫 pic.twitter.com/qiUyNHhcl9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2026

Eighth seed Daniil Medvedev laboured to a 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-2 victory over Spanish debutant Daniel Merida and thanked his serve for the win.

The 30-year-old Russian took a while to find his range on Court Two against Merida, 21. For much of the match, Medvedev, seeking a second Grand Slam trophy after winning the U.S. Open in 2021, looked as though he found tennis a chore.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka continued her impressive start to her Wimbledon campaign with a clinical 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova.

The Japanese 14th seed arrived on Court Two having swapped her first round “Kill Bill” kimono for a more toned down version of the dress with a decorative sash, a long train and a bomber jacket but there was nothing subdued about her tennis.

After cruising through the opening set, Osaka shifted up a gear in the next with a powerful overhead smash to break for a 4-2 lead and never looked back from there to reach the third round for the fourth time.

Twice Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff staved off another early exit from Wimbledon by beating Argentina’s Solana Sierra 6-3 3-6 7-6(10-7) with a tiebreak turnaround.

It was truly great fight and level in that second set from her and she really tested me today. I’m super happy to pass the test — Aryna Sabalenka

Wimbledon is the only major where the American has yet to go beyond the fourth round and the seventh seed was staring down the barrel of defeat against an opponent who last year became the first lucky loser to reach the women’s last 16 in the Open era.

Gauff rattled through the first set on Court One but lost her way in the second, possibly unsettled by a bizarre serve that went sideways into the umpire’s chair.

Sierra, now ranked 56 in the world and with a direct entry to the tournament, broke the American to love to go 2-0 up and forged 4-1 ahead before ensuring the match went into a third set.

The 22-year-old Argentine then had a break point on 1-1 but Gauff saved it and dished up a mighty 124 mph serve to regain the advantage and go 2-1 up.

Sierra saved a break point for 2-2, and two more to hold at 3-3, before turning things around and breaking Gauff to go 4-3 up.

Serving to stay in the match at 5-3, Gauff held on and then broke her opponent to regain the momentum and leave Sierra on the back foot and fighting for survival.

The Argentine took a 7-4 lead in the tiebreak but Gauff then won six points in a row, capping her performance with a 117mph ace on the first of two match points.