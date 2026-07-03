ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lucas Radebe hails Mbokazi as ‘fearless’ defensive talent

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Former Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe says Mbekezeli Mbokazi has the potential to be one of the best players to come out of South Africa.

Speaking during a wide-ranging interview in the 111th episode of the Arena Sports Show with host Clauiee Grace Mpanza, football icon Radebe said he has been following the Chicago Fire defender.

Mbokazi, who was one of the best players for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico and the US, where the South Africans reached the last 32, is believed to have attracted interest from big clubs in Europe.

“I watched ‘TLB’ at Orlando Pirates, and he is fearless, and that is a good characteristic of a defender,” said Radebe, who was part of the Bafana squad at the World Cup in France in 1998 and Korea/Japan in 2002.

“If you want to know a good quality of a defender, it is fearlessness. He is not scared of getting involved physically, but what is incredible about him is his positioning and strong tackles.

“He has not been at Pirates for long and already has a move overseas. It shows what he can be going forward; he is young, still learning and developing in the game, and when he gets that big move, he will be one of the best we have produced.”

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