Djokovic matches Federer with 105th Wimbledon match win

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Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his Wimbledon third round match against France's Arthur Rinderknech at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Friday.

By Martyn Herman and Shrivathsa Sridhar in London

Novak Djokovic has spent the latter half of his glittering career equalling records set by former rival Roger Federer and the Serb was at it again as he notched up win number 105 at Wimbledon to reach the fourth round on Friday.

The 39-year-old, eyeing Federer’s men’s record eight Wimbledon singles crowns, suffered a third-set wobble against dangerous Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and was pushed hard before closing out a 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) Centre Court victory.

Another one against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin will take him to second alone on the all-time Wimbledon match win list behind only Martina Navratilova’s 120.

The way Djokovic dispatched Stefanos Tsitsipas in a round-two masterclass proved that very few players can touch him on grass and it was a similar story against 30-year-old Rinderknech for the opening two sets on a sun-bathed Centre Court.

Novak Djokovic diving volley on match point! 😱 pic.twitter.com/HftVyv0pFd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2026

His precision shot-making and trademark elasticity had the crowd roaring their approval and Djokovic lapped it up.

Rinderknech was great value though, playing his full part in an absorbing duel littered with stunning rallies that sometimes had both players diving around the turf.

The 25th seed romped away with the third and came close to handing Djokovic his first 6-0 bagel set at Wimbledon.

Dialling up the power and accuracy of his serve, Rinderknech suddenly became a real threat but Djokovic steadied the ship and played a flawless fourth-set tiebreak.

Also on Friday, Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon title defence gathered pace as the world number one swept aside American Jenson Brooksby 6-4 6-3 6-4 to enter the fourth round and reinforce his status as the man to beat at the All England Club.

Having been dragged into a five-set battle in his opener and forced to negotiate two tough tiebreaks in the next, the Italian looked increasingly at home on the grass of Court One and gave Brooksby very few opportunities to disrupt his rhythm.

Naomi Osaka reaches the fourth round for the first time with some wonderful displays 👏 pic.twitter.com/soAlhTmB72 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2026

“I’m very happy about the win, I’m trying to improve every day,” said Sinner, who arrived at the All England Club without a competitive match on grass courts after his shock French Open defeat in the second round.

“A small step forwards today, trying to get better. If I want to go far in this tournament, there are a couple of things that we need to work on.”

The 24-year-old got down to business with little interest in another energy-sapping encounter on a warm afternoon, grabbing a break for a 4-3 lead after Brooksby sent his forehand long, and then motoring through the opening set in only 37 minutes.

World number 81 Brooksby looked to mix it up and drew Sinner to the net more in the next set, but there would be no payoff as the four-times Grand Slam champion countered it with his superb movement and swiftly doubled his lead in the match.

A blistering backhand winner helped Brooksby break first in the next set but top seed Sinner responded immediately and held his nerve after dropping serve late on for a last 16 clash with Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki, who beat Rafael Jodar.

“I’ve never played him [before]. Whoever is in the fourth round of a Grand Slam deserves to be there. So it’s going to be a tough match,” Sinner said.

“I know he played against a very tough opponent today, so especially on this surface it’s unpredictable. If you have a flat on the wrong day, it’s tough to get out, so let’s see.

I’ve never played him [before]. Whoever is in the fourth round of a Grand Slam deserves to be there. So it’s going to be a tough match — Jannik Sinner

“But, of course, I try to look more on my side of the net, trying to be the best as I can in a couple of days. I’m trying to recover as well, and then we’ll see how it goes. But it’s always special to be back here.”

Naomi Osaka continued to make a statement at Wimbledon as she paired her flair off the court with growing confidence on it to dismiss unseeded Australian Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-3 and reach the last 16 for the first time.

Widely regarded as one of tennis’s top fashion trailblazers, Osaka has attracted plenty of attention for eye-catching dresses in the first week, but the four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan is increasingly letting her tennis do the talking.

After shedding another variation of her “Kill Bill” kimono walk-on ensemble — which this time was a flower-patterned robe — the 14th seed mixed power with precision to see off Kasatkina and continue her best run at the All England Club.

The 28-year-old fired a backhand winner to break Kasatkina in the second game and then backed it up with a deep forehand to secure a double break as she raced through the first set on a sun-drenched Court One.

Osaka, who reached her first tour-level grass court final at Bad Homburg before retiring injured, showed she could be a force in the second week of Wimbledon as she brawled after squandering an early lead in the second set to raise two match points.

She finished the second one in style to book what promises to be an intriguing clash with world number one Aryna Sabalenka or former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the quarterfinals.