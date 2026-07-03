Ellis Park is Siya Kolisi’s field of dreams

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For Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Ellis Park is his field of dreams, a symbol of the national team and country coming together.

It’s the venue where he made his debut as captain of the South African team against England in 2018, but for him the Johannesburg arena stands out as the scene of the 1995 World Cup final where the Springboks edged the All Blacks.

“There have been big tests for us that we’ve played at the stadium and when I think of Ellis Park, I think of ’95,” Kolisi said on Friday afternoon ahead of the Boks’ Nations Championship opener against England on Saturday.

“That’s exactly because of how big the moment was not just for rugby, not just for SA rugby, but for South Africa in general.

“I think many of our dreams were born then and I still, every time I still see Joel, I have to pinch myself — he’s an amazing human being and some of the legends that we see — our dreams were born there.

“And I think what has happened since then, it’s slowly become the team that we dreamed of and wished of.

“We carry all of those things with us when we go and play, those moments, and we’re trying to create our own so that when our kids are older, they think of the moments that we created for them.

“But that ’95 moment will always be a special moment.”

The skipper also spoke about he wanted the Boks to illustrate how South Africans from different backgrounds could work together for a common goal.

He was talking about the importance of supporters, recounting that ahead of the 2019 World Cup, the Boks had wanted to repair their dented reputation, but for 2023 it was for the people of South Africa.

“We know with all the things that happen in our country or in our continent, we know how people get that little bit of good news and how it makes them feel on a Monday …

“I know people can’t afford to come and watch all the time, but people put screens out in the street malls, stay open late, taverns are full. Those kind of things I really love and I see how people come together in those moments. We really hope and wish it would be something that happened every single day …

“That’s the ultimate dream because we learn to get along because we all come from different places, but we all focus on making sure that we are at our best for South Africa.

“The Springbok is number one in the country and we really hope people don’t just watch us and celebrate us for moment, they get to learn some of the things we have to because it takes sacrifice to learn somebody from a different culture and accept that. It takes a while.”

The 35-year-old Kolisi said he still got nervous before a Test, just as he did when he was younger.

“I think when the nerves and the butterflies go, that’s when I think it’s your time to stop. I still feel the same as I felt in my first game. I’m always nervous, I’m still doing the same things too, maybe one or two things that change. But the closer I get to the game, I look for peace. I just try to calm down because there’s nothing you can do that will get you more prepared.

“I just try and switch off and listen to my worship music just to try to calm down.”