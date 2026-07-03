SA medal hopes must pay up to R30,000 to compete at U-20 world athletics champs in US

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Leendert Koekemoer broke the national under-20 400m record at the Simbine Classic in Pretoria in March.

South African athletes wanting to compete at the under-20 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in early August will have to pay up to R30,000 each.

Athletics South Africa (ASA), which is paying accommodation, has been unable to fill the cost and has passed it on to the athletes, who will have to cover the price of visas and flights.

ASA’s acting CEO Terrence Magogto said on Thursday the cost would range from R20,000 to R30,000, but he added that the rising prices of flights was “a problem”.

Athletes contributing to costs, especially in age-group teams, has been commonplace in many Cinderella codes, but this is the first time it’s happened in track and field.

ASA on Thursday named a strong squad of 51 — 27 men and 24 women — for the age-group competition from August 5-9.

As recently as last week ASA was hoping to find the cash so athletes wouldn’t have to pay in, but it appears the federation has given up.

ASA has issued letters to individual athletes to assist them seeking fund-raising efforts. One letter, apparently by high performance manager Hezekiel Sepeng, states: “We kindly request your support to assist [name of athlete] in covering essential costs, specifically flights and visa application expenses, to enable their participation.

“Your contribution will directly empower this athlete to gain life-changing international experience and proudly represent South Africa on the world stage.”

Among the stars scheduled to go to the showpiece is Leendert Koekemoer, a 4x400m bronze medallist at the senior world championships in Tokyo last year who is looking to keep the world under-20 400m crown in South African hands, after victories by Lythe Pillay in 2022 and Udeme Okon in 2024.

He is ranked seventh in the world in the men’s 400m in his age-group.

But there are several other leading medal contenders — Tumi Ramokgopa is ranked No 1 in the world in the women’s 400m hurdles and second in the 100m hurdles; Jan-Hendrik Heymans is No 1 in the men’s javelin; Oluchi Ndubueze is No 1 in the women’s long jump; Matodzi Ndo is second in the men’s 400m hurdles; Ansume de Beer is fourth in the women’s pole vault; Jayden Parkin is sixth in the 110m hurdles; and, sprinter Marko Ferreira, who recently clocked a 10.04 personal best, is joint fifth.

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