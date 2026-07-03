‘We didn’t want it as much as them’, says Proteas coach Mashimbyi after semi defeat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proteas' Ayabonga Khaka walks after losing her wicket as England players celebrate in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at The Oval in London on Thursday night.

Proteas head coach Mandla Mashimbyi claimed England were more desperate after his side suffered a thumping loss to the host nation in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Oval.

“It’s a question of who wanted it the most. We probably didn’t want it as much as them in this semifinal. That’s probably the difference,” said Mashimbyi.

England also out-skilled, out-thought and out-fought a Proteas team which never found its best form in a tournament where so much was expected, not least from the players themselves.

South Africa’s batting struggled throughout the past month with Laura Wolvaardt not at her best, for the first time in a long while, and none of the others able to supplement for the absence of runs from the captain.

Mashimbyi wasn’t keen to delve into the minutiae of SA’s failures in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s 40-run defeat. “We believe in every player we have in the batting line-up. They need to play their role well. It just didn’t work for us this time around. I don’t think it’s time to nitpick. I just don’t think we batted well today,” he said.

However, with the exception of a dominant performance against a Netherlands team playing its first World Cup and Marizanne Kapp’s individual brilliance against India, the Proteas batting was limp.

They stumbled in pursuit of mediocre totals against Pakistan and Bangladesh, while against Australia and England, also when chasing, their management of the innings was poor.

Quite rightly SA had looked at the power of their middle order and felt players like Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen and Kayla Reyneke would be weapons in this tournament.

“We were way off from how we know we can play. We are a power team and today was testament to that. We didn’t score enough boundaries. If you don’t score boundaries in T20 cricket you are going to be found wanting,” said Mashimbyi.

England hit 19 fours and two sixes compared to SA’s 14 fours, but more important was the ability of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight to build a partnership of 130, which started with good running between the wickets.

“Sciver-Brunt and Knight showed their experience. They absorbed the pressure and then threw it back at us. They understood the situation and what they needed to do and then played brilliantly.”

We will be better off with another frontline spinner — Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi

South Africa never managed that at any stage of the World Cup, and while power hitting is good it needs to be balanced with more subtle batting craft, something the Proteas weren’t able to do.

Though he praised SA’s bowling, Mashimbyi admitted they needed to address the support there was from the rest of the attack for Kapp and Shabnim Ismail.

“With the ball we were really good throughout the campaign. We managed to strike in most games in the power play. We managed to control the middle overs in most games.”

“We will be better off with another frontline spinner,” said Mashimbyi.

Nonkululeko Mlaba performed adequately, but the absence of another spinner and even Wolvaardt’s lack of trust in other options, such as Sune Luus or even Dercksen, is one of many elements that need to be addressed.

TimesLIVE