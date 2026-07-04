Eala stuns defending champ Swiatek in Centre Court upset

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Philippines' Alexandra Eala in action during her third round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, July 4 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon title defence went up ​in smoke as the Polish third seed fell 7‑6(9) 6-2 to rising Filipina star Alexandra Eala in the ‌third round after a fierce gladiatorial battle at the All England Club yesterday.

Last year’s triumph ended years of questions about Swiatek’s ability to master the sport’s fastest surface, yet the 25-year-old arrived at Wimbledon following an early defeat in the Bad Homburg tune-up event and still seeking ​consistency.

After battling past Taylor Townsend and sealing an assured win over Karolina Pliskova in her last two rounds, Swiatek came ​up against an inspired Eala in their Centre Court showdown and fell short under the blazing ⁠afternoon sun.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” said an emotional Eala.

“I mean, I’m in the second week of a Grand ​Slam, and it’s amazing for me. Iga’s a phenomenal player and a nice person. So I’m grateful to be able to share Centre ​Court with her.

“Maybe for someone like Iga, who has won so many Grand Slams, or maybe someone like Serena or Venus Williams, this achievement may seem small. But for someone who grew up in the Philippines ... I went to training with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with ​my ruffled socks and my light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so ... to her, this is everything. But because I’m emotional does not mean ​I’m satisfied, so yeah, okay, next round. Let’s go.”

After suffering a shock defeat to Eala in Miami last year, Swiatek ‌gained revenge ⁠when they met again on the clay of Madrid but the Pole found herself in trouble after losing a high-octane opening set in which both players gave the other no quarter.

Swiatek smiled at the end of the set but was soon shouting at her entourage in the stands, before slamming her racket on a chair, while fan favourite Eala soaked up roaring applause from a ​thoroughly entertained crowd.

“How many ​times have I dreamed of opportunities like this ... when I have my opportunities, I have to ​take them because ⁠they’re blessings. Being here is a blessing."

Left-hander Eala, whose powerful baseline shot-making rattled Swiatek early in the clash, ramped up the pressure at the start of the next set and earned a ⁠double break ​to go 3-0 up, before her opponent began to show signs of life ​again.

Swiatek retrieved a break but dropped serve again as Eala staved off the late comeback attempt and delivered the knockout blow in the form of a forehand ​winner to set up an intriguing fourth-round clash with 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Second seed Elena Rybakina’s hopes of a second Grand Slam ‌title this year and taking over as world number one ended as she faded to a 7-6(4) 6-1 third-round defeat by inspired Belgian Elise Mertens.

Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrates after winning her third round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon, July 4 2026. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (Marko Djurica)

The Kazakh never recovered from ​losing a tight first set on a tiebreak and 25th seed Mertens seized control thereafter to reach ​the last-16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time.

“I knew I had to ⁠keep my focus, especially at the beginning of the second set,” said Mertens, who described ​it as one of her most memorable victories. “Really had the fire in me today.”

Meanwhile, Serena Williams withdrew from the doubles competition, where she was due to feature with sister Venus, because of a knee injury. Serena posted on instagram that she was “heartbroken”.

She wrote: “Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside @venuswilliams once more meant the world to me. I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete.” — Reuters