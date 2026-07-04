England brace for hostile Mexico

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England are not shying away from the formidable task awaiting them at the Azteca Stadium, saying they welcome the challenges posed by altitude, a hostile atmosphere, and the high stakes of a World Cup last-16 showdown against hosts Mexico tomorrow.

With fears Mexico supporters could seek to disrupt England’s preparations, and the fact that the hosts are conditioned to play at a lung-busting 2,200 metres above sea level, the match is shaping up to be one of the toughest of the tournament.

England, however, insist they would not have it any other way. “The build-up and everything around it, the different obstacles we have to face, I think just adds to that kind of adrenaline, that kind of excitement that you have as a team, and the prospects of getting to a quarterfinal of a World Cup and what that means to us as players, as well,” attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers told reporters on Friday before the team departed for Mexico.

“With that extra bit on top, I think it’s a great occasion. Of course, we know the difficulties, how well they’re playing, the atmosphere, and all of that. But we know that if we’re at our best, we can beat pretty much anyone.”

Mexico stormed into the knockout phase unbeaten and without conceding a goal, ending a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory when they beat Ecuador in the round of 32.

I’m expecting an unbelievable atmosphere... We’re going to enjoy the occasion, enjoy what it brings, the adversity, everything going against us, and use that to our advantage — Morgan Rogers, England attacking midfielder

Off-field distractions

England striker Marcus Rashford brushed aside suggestions the altitude and atmosphere could prove decisive. “It’s a game of football. We’ve all been playing football since we were kids, and we’ve played in different environments, different atmospheres, some easier than others, some terrible to play in, and disgusting,” he said.

“It’s up to us to try and find a way to come out on top, and that’s what the focus is... We have to work together and try to bring as close to our best as we can, and we’ll be fine.”

England have also been preparing for the possibility of off-field distractions after Ecuador complained to Fifa that players were kept awake before their round-of-32 match by a gathering of fans outside their hotel.

“I’m not concerned about it at the moment, but I won’t be happy if it wakes me up,” said Rogers, who joked he might have to invest in earplugs. “We’ve heard about it, and we’ll be ready, best prepare as we can to be ready and get enough sleep and recovery for the game.”

England have not played at the Azteca since their 2-1 quarterfinal defeat by eventual champions Argentina in 1986, when Diego Maradona produced both the infamous “Hand of God” goal and his dazzling solo effort, later dubbed the “Goal of the ​Century”.

The prospect of facing Mexico at a packed Azteca has only added to the anticipation. “I’m expecting an unbelievable atmosphere... We’re going to enjoy the occasion, enjoy what it brings, the adversity, everything going against us, and use that to our advantage,” Rogers said. ― Reuters