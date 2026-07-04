KEO UNCUT | Boks apply lessons from Australia loss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Damian Willemse brought the fireworks on Saturday and the Springboks produced an opening 10 minutes equal to a New Year’s celebration.

But there was something eerily familiar to 2025 at Ellis Park when the Springboks blitzed Australia by 22 points in the first 20 minutes, only to have their lungs and legs collapse as Australia scored 38 unanswered points to win for the first time at Ellis Park since 1963.

England had not won at Ellis Park since their first ever Test there in 1972 and after 12 minutes the Boks had scored three tries for a 17-point advantage.

Then it all stalled, at least for the last 20 minutes of the first half. The Boks lost three lineouts and did not have one scrum feed in the entire first half. The vaunted Boks set piece was non-existent as England found a way back to score two converted tries in the final four minutes.

However, unlike the Australian experience, the Boks settled early in the second half, made substitutions immediately, and showed greater balance in tempo as they added two converted tries within the first 10 minutes of the restart.

Order had been restored to the contest and to the Boks’s play.

Scrum dominance

The Boks got their first scrum feed in the 49th minute and won their first scrum penalty on their second feed. The lineout also found form.

England had looked decent with the ball in the final 20 minutes of the first half, but they had little possession in the first 20 minutes of the second half as the Boks regularly used Grant Williams’s boot and invested in field position to ensure the momentum shift favoured South Africa.

Willemse was world class at fullback and comfortably the star of the show. He was exceptional under the high ball, precise in his line kicking, which included the most memorable 50/22 from within his 22 to England’s 22.

Willemse attacked space well with ball in hand but played the field position percentages with as much authority.

Defensively, he made one try-saving tackle and was physically powerful in every contact situation.

Individually, there were gains for Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

Paul de Villiers and Cameron Hanekom started at No 6 and No 7 due to the late withdrawals of Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

They played 40 minutes and were replaced in the second half by Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden.

Erasmus used three loosehead prop options, employed midfielder Andre Esterhuizen as a flank and emptied his bench by the 65th minute.

He gave the goalkicking duties to Cheslin Kolbe and the talisman winger kicked five conversions in addition to scoring a super try.

Etzebeth and Kolisi’s withdrawals were big and it says everything about the Boks’ depth that Erasmus had no hesitation tasking De Villiers and Hanekom to start against England

Impressive win

The Boks backs had rhythm with Manie Libbok at No 10, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel in the midfield and a back three in sync. They also had plenty of grunt.

This performance will encourage Erasmus, as will the fact that the Boks could be so dominant in those opening 20 minutes without relying on their set piece.

Etzebeth and Kolisi’s withdrawals were big and it says everything about the Boks’ depth that Erasmus had no hesitation tasking De Villiers and Hanekom to start against England.

It meant a shift to lock for Pieter-Steph du Toit, who also inspired in his role as captain.

Erasmus has always been bold in his selections, and the second half was the most comforting example of just how well he knows his players and just how much he trusts them.

This was an impressive win in how it was fashioned.

England played with passion and with purpose in the latter part of the first half but the Boks’ power in the final quarter was as potent as their attacking blitz in the first 12 minutes of the match.

England were reduced to 13 players for the final 10 minutes and the Boks cashed in with a maul try, several scrum penalties and the most emphatic win in their Nations Championship debut.

They played like world champions and reduced England to the great pretenders.