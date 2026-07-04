Spain confident ahead of Portugal showdown

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Spain‘s commanding 3-0 win over Austria has restored belief around the European champions after a slow start to the World Cup, sending Luis de la Fuente’s side into their last-16 clash with Portugal tomorrow night with confidence renewed and expectations rising again.

The mood in Spain had been uneasy after a goalless draw against Cape Verde and an injury-hit buildup that disrupted key players including Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Those doubts were magnified by the standards Spain had set for themselves after winning a record fourth European Championship in Germany in 2024, when their blend of control, pace, and sharp attacking football made them the benchmark in Europe.

But Spain have gradually steadied. As Lamine regained match fitness, the rest of the team appeared to grow with him, and their performance against Austria brought the clearest sign yet that they had recovered their rhythm.

Austria failed to register a shot on target, while Spain controlled the match with the assurance and authority that had been missing earlier in the tournament.

The response at home was immediate.

One of the standout ties

“The champions are back” and “The promised Spain” were the headlines in Madrid-based newspaper AS. “It was Showtime in Los Angeles,” wrote Marca, while El Pais said “Spain regains its magic”.

Spain now turn to Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in one of the standout ties of the round of 16.

There’s also unfinished business. Portugal beat Spain on penalties in last year’s Nations League final, the only real setback in an otherwise dominant recent run for De la Fuente’s team.

Spain are unbeaten in 34 matches and chasing their second World Cup title, 16 years after their first in South Africa in 2010. — Reuters