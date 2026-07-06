BLAST FROM THE PAST | Lorch torches Pharaohs’ Afcon hopes

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Thembinkosi Lorch was the goal hero for Bafana Bafana in their 1-0 African Cup of Nations last 16 win over Egypt in Cairo in 2019.

1969 — Karen Muir reclaims her 100m backstroke world record, knocking 0.6 sec off the mark set by American Kay Hall at the Mexico City Olympics the previous year. The 16-year-old clocked 65.6 sec in the first leg of a 4x100m medley relay at a gala in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

1979 — Alison Sheard claims her first professional victory in England taking the Women’s PGA tournament at Sand Moor in Leeds by three shots after carding a one-over-par 147 over the two rounds.

1996 — A lacklustre Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga loses his WBC super-middleweight title to Italian Vincenzo Nardiello in Manchester.

1998 — Allan Donald finishes with six wickets as England survive to stumps on 369/9 in their follow-on innings to draw the third Test in Manchester, with the visitors leading the five-match series 1-0.

2000 — South Africa’s bid to stage the 2006 World Cup ends in heartbreak when Germany is awarded the showpiece by a single vote, at 12-11. New Zealand’s Charles Dempsey, the 78-year-old head of football in Oceania, was expected to vote for South Africa in the final round, but abstained instead at the Fifa executive ballot in Zurich.

2000 — The Proteas are cruising at 150/0 chasing 250 to win their triangular series ODI against Sri Lanka in Galle when disaster strikes. They lost all 10 wickets for the addition of 62 runs —the last six fell for 20 — to lose by 37 runs. Openers Andrew Hall scored 81 and Gary Kirsten 59.

2002 — The Springboks beat Samoa 60-18 at Loftus Versfeld, but they concede three tries, their most to date against the Pacific Islanders. Centre De Wet Barry and winger Dean Hall each dot down twice as the home side amass eight five-pointers in total. But the defence was left wanting with eighthman and captain Semo Sititi, centre Freddie Tuilagi and flanker Kitiona Viliamu getting over the line.

2014 — Hashim Amla scores 109 to steer the Proteas to a 75-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo. Spinner Imran Tahir took three wickets and Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Ryan McLaren two each as South Africa bowled out the hosts for 229.

2019 — Thembinkosi Lorch scores in the 85th minute as Bafana Bafana stun hosts Egypt 1-0 in their African Cup of Nations last-16 match in Cairo. South Africa had advanced to the knockout stages of the tournament as the fourth-best third-placed team after winning just one group match.

2019 — The Proteas end a dismal World Cup on a high beating Australia by 10 runs in their final group match in Manchester. Captain Faf du Plessis scored 100 from 94 balls and Rassie van der Dussen 95 to steer South Africa to 325/6. Kagiso Rabada took the key wickets of Usman Khawaja (18) and Mitchell Starc (16) in the 49th over to secure the third win of the tournament for South Africa.

2019 — Tatjana Schoenmaker wins the 100m breaststroke gold at the World Student Games in Naples in 1 min 06.42 sec, slightly slower than the 1:06.32 South African record she clocked in the semifinals the previous day.

2021 — Kagiso Malinga strikes in the second half as Bafana Bafana beat Botswana 1-0 in a Cosafa Cup group match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

2024 — Wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe score tries as the world champion Springboks beat Six Nations kings Ireland 27-20 in the first Test at Loftus Versfeld. Handre Pollard converted both and landed two penalties for the home side, who were also awarded a penalty try.

2025 — Stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder scores an unbeaten 264 on the opening day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.