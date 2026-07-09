BLAST FROM THE PAST | Bobby Locke is South Africa’s first Major winner

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South Africa’s Bobby Locke wins the first of his four British Opens at Royal St George's in 1949.

1947 — Dudley Nourse scores 115 on a treacherous wicket for South Africa in their second innings, but England still win the third Test in Manchester by seven wickets to stretch their lead in the five-match series to 2-0.

1949 — Bobby Locke becomes the first South African to win a golf major when he wins the first of his four British Open titles. Playing at Royal St George’s, Locke and Ireland’s Harry Bradshaw ended tied on five-under-par 283 after four rounds. They returned the following day for a 36-hole play-off, but Locke dominated, shooting nine-under-par to beat Bradshaw by 12 strokes.

1955 ― Wicketkeeper John Waite, resuming on 14, scores 113 and Paul Winslow 108 as they put on 171 for the sixth wicket on the third day of the third Test against England in Manchester.

1967 — Second seeds Frew McMillan and Bob Hewitt win the men’s doubles crown at Wimbledon, downing Australian great Roy Emerson and his compatriot Ken Fletcher 6-2 6-3 6-4 to finish the tournament without dropping a set. Hewitt had won the title twice before as an Australian.

1983 — Hugh Baiocchi holes a 3m birdie putt at the first playoff hole to win the Belfry Classic at Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham. He had ended on a record-equalling nine-under-par 279 alongside Irishman Eamonn Darcy and American Mike Sullivan. It was Baiocchi’s sixth and final European Tour victory.

1991 — South Africa returns to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after more than 30 years of isolation, with an invitation to the 1992 Games in Barcelona following soon afterwards. The IOC’s apartheid and Olympism commission had recommended that the Interim National Olympic Committee headed by Sam Ramsamy receive full recognition. The National Party government had recently repealed the last major apartheid legislation, the Population Registration Act. The South African Council on Sport (Sacos) was not happy with the decision, saying they first wanted a democratically elected government in place.

1992 — South Africa’s fledgling soccer team, two days after beating Cameroon 1-0, get their first taste of defeat as Cameroon win the second friendly 2-1 in Cape Town. The home team scored in the eighth minute, but it was credited as an own goal to Jules-Denis Onana.

1994 — Touring New Zealand for the first time since 1981, the Springboks are beaten 14-22 in the opening Test of the three-match series in Dunedin. Rudolf Straeuli, making his debut for the Boks, scored his team’s only try, with fullback Andre Joubert adding three penalties. All Black legend John Kirwan scored the only other try of the game. Fullback Shane Howarth added the conversion and five penalties.

2005 — The Springboks fail to score a try as they go down 12-30 against Australia in Sydney, fullback Percy Montgomery amassing all the points for the visitors with four penalties. Matt Giteau scored two of his team’s five tries.

2000 - Thirteen fans die in a stampede to escape teargas fired by Zimbabwean police following Delron Buckley’s second goal for Bafana which put them 2-0 up in a World Cup qualifying match at the national stadium in Harare. Buckley had scored in the seventh minute, but pandemonium broke out after his brace in the 83rd, with some supporters throwing missiles onto the pitch. Several witnesses accused police of over-reacting by firing teargas onto the pitch and into the stands. The match was abandoned with South Africa keeping their three points.

2005 — The Springboks leak five tries as they go down 12-30 against Australia in a Mandela Cup match in Sydney. Fullback Percy Montgomery slotted four penalties.

2006 — Trevor Immelman wins for the first time in the US, beating world No 1 Tiger Woods and Australian Mathew Goggin by two shots to take the Western Open title in Lemont, Illinois.

2007 — Liezel Huber and Zimbabwean Cara Black win their second Wimbledon women’s doubles crown, beating Katarina Srebotnik of Slovenia and Japan’s Ai Sugiyama 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the final.

2014 — Hashim Amla’s 101 isn’t enough to stave off defeat as the Proteas crash against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Kandy, the hosts drawing level at 1-1 in the three-match series. South Africa, chasing 268 for victory, were bowled out for 180. AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn were the only other South African batsmen to reach double figures.

2017 — The Proteas are bowled out for 119 as they slump to a 211-run defeat against England in the first Test at Lord’s. Vernon Philander top-scored with 19 not out.

2024 — Tazmin Brits top-scores with 20 as the South African women are dismissed for 84 on their way to losing the third and final T20 against India in Chennai by 10 wicket, sharing the series 1-1.