BLAST FROM THE PAST | Rabada bags hat-trick on dream debut

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Kagiso Rabada takes 6/16 as the Proteas beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI in Dhaka.

1912 — The South African cricket team is bowled out for 159 at Leeds as England win this triangular tournament match by 174 runs. Captain Louis Tancred’s 39 was the top score in South Africa’s second innings.

1948 — Eric Sturgess and Sheila Summers triumph at the Irish Open in Dublin. Sturgess beat Sumant Misra 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-2 to take the men’s singles crown while Summers downed compatriot Mary Muller 9-7 6-1 for the women’s singles title. Muller, teaming up with Betty Hilton of Britain, took the women’s doubles with 6-0 6-4 victory over Summers and her British partner, Mrs CFO Lister.

1948 — For the first time a South African Olympic team travels to a Games by air. Most of the boxers got airsick on the trip to London, which took more than 36 hours. Sprinter Daphne Robb, the only woman in the team, slept most of the way on the Skymaster plane, much to the envy of her teammates, including weightlifters Piet Taljaard and Izzy Bloomberg and wrestlers Kallie Reitz and Tony Rees who went to bed after lunch. Cyclist Dirk Binnerman carried his bicycle, still with some red Cape mud stuck to the tyres, off the plane himself. The boxers recovered quickly and heavyweight Johnny Arthur was handing out sticks of biltong to teammates after lunch.

1951 — The South African cricket team is rolled over by nine wickets in the third Test in Manchester as England take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

1955 — Skipper Jackie McGlew, who had left the crease two days before to undergo x-rays on his painful right hand, carries on batting to score an unbeaten 104 before declaring South Africa’s first innings of the third Test against England in Manchester on 521/8.

1971 — Cliff Drysdale beats American Clark Graebner 10-8 6-3 to win the Irish Open in Dublin.

1977 — Surfer Shaun Tomson produces a flawless performance in the final to win his fifth straight Gunston 500 crown at Durban’s Bay of Plenty beach. The victory moved him to top of the international grand prix circuit rankings. Tomson won the world title later in the year.

1999 — The Springboks fail to score a point as they get crushed 0-28 by the All Blacks in Dunedin. Fullback Jeff Wilson, Christian Cullen on the wing and scrumhalf Justin Marshall dot down for the home side. It is only the second time the Boks have failed to score a point while losing to New Zealand, and at the time it was their biggest losing margin against any team, eclipsing their 3-26 loss to Australia in 1992.

2003 — Makhaya Ntini takes four wickets as the Proteas beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in an ODI in Southampton to progress to the final of the triangular tournament against hosts England. Captain Graeme Smith and Martin van Jaarsveld both made 69 as South Africa scored the winning runs in the 36th over.

2005 — Tim Clark wins the third of three European Tour titles, firing a 19-under-par 265 to win the Scottish Open in Glasgow by two strokes, ahead of Irishman Darren Clarke and Frenchman Maarten Lafeber.

2005 — Bafana Bafana play to a 3-3 draw in their Gold Cup group match against Jamaica in Los Angeles. Abram Raselemane and Lungisani Ndlela scored before the break, with Siyabonga Nomvethe putting South Africa 3-2 up in the 56th minute. Teafore Bennett equalised in the 80th minute.

2010 — The Springboks are comprehensively outplayed by the All Blacks 12-32 in a Tri-Nations match in Auckland. The Kiwis scored four tries without reply, flyhalf Morne Steyn landing four penalties.

2013 — Anaso Jobodwana lands the World Student Games sprint double as he bags the 200m crown to add to the 100m title he won two days earlier in Kazan, Russia. That made the US-based athlete, originally from Phakamisa in King William’s Town, the first man to achieve this feat since Italian Pietro Mennea did it in Rome in 1975. Mennea, who had died of cancer a few months before, won three Olympic medals and two world championship gongs. Jobodwana has won one world championship medal to date.

2015 — Kagiso Rabada takes 6/16, including a hat-trick in the fourth over, on his ODI debut as the Proteas beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI in Dhaka. The hosts were dismissed for 160 and South Africa chased that down in the 32nd over.

2019 — Bafana Bafana are eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, losing their quarterfinal 1-2 to Nigeria. Bongani Zungu headed in South Africa’s goal.

2022 — Nthabiseng Majiya scores with 10 minutes remaining to give Banyana Banyana a 1-0 win over Botswana in their final Women’s Africa Cup of Nations pool match in Rabat to put them top of Group C with three victories.