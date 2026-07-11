Noskova fights off nerves to claim Wimbledon title against fellow Czech

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Linda Noskova recovered from an attack of nerves that saw her squander five match points in the ​second set before completing a 6-2 5-7 6-3 ‌win over fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in a roller-coaster Wimbledon women’s singles final yesterday.

The 21-year-old was in complete control as she won ​the opening set in 32 minutes and led 5-2 ​in the second in the first Grand Slam singles ⁠final between two women from the Czech Republic in the ​professional era.

But a battling Muchova saved three match points at ​2-5, another in the next game when a faltering Noskova served a double fault and then another at 4-5 as a previously one-sided contest ​belatedly burst into life on Centre Court.

“It’s been so tough, physically and mentally. It’s never easy to get the last point and, Karo, you made me work so hard for it,” Noskova said in an on-court interview.

Ninth seed Noskova lost ​five successive games as Muchova dragged the match into a decider.

Somehow, Noskova banished ‌the ⁠demons in her head as she regained control to forge 5-2 ahead in the third set and after her dramatic meltdown in the second set, her serve, along with her forehand — which had also fallen away when the nerves took hold — got her in front in the final set.

The 29-year-old Muchova pulled one game back as the shadows crept across the court but when ​Noskova was asked ​to serve ⁠for the match for a second time, she made no mistake to claim her first Grand ​Slam title.

I’m so happy I could play my first Grand Slam final with you, we made history today — Linda Noskova

After bringing up another two match points, ​well ⁠over an hour after her first one, she banged down an unreturnable serve before collapsing to the court in relief as ⁠much as ​joy.

“I’m so happy I could play my first Grand Slam final with you, we made history today,” said Noskova while looking at Muchova.

The pair were doubles partners in 2024 at the Paris Olympics, but finished in fourth. “I believe that all our Czech fans at home are proud of us; so no matter the result, I think it was a good day for both of us. I want to thank my dad for coming here and my family members. I know you don’t like flying, so I appreciate it.”

She left the Centre Court crowd — which included the legendary Martina Navratilova, a nine time singles champion, and fellow Czech Petra Kvitova, who won the Championships twice — in tears as she paid tribute to her late mother, Ivana, who died of cancer two years ago. “I definitely wouldn’t be standing here without her,” she said before blowing a kiss, to the sky.

Muchova, playing her second major final, also battled back tears before congratulating her countrywoman. “It’s so tough to find words, but I’ll try. I’ll start with Linda, my ex-friend,” she quipped.

“I’m kidding obviously … kind of! You’re so young, this is your first Grand Slam final, the way you handled it, it’s unbelievable. I hope I’ll get a chance to get to the final again.”

Noskova is the third Czech player in ​four years to win the Wimbledon women’s title after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and ​Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

“I have been enjoying these two weeks so much, through the sad tears ​and the happy tears, ​all the sweat and ⁠blood I put into this,” an emotional Noskova said.

“It was all worth it, so I will definitely ​never forget this ⁠week, these two weeks.”