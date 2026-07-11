Tricky test of priorities for Proteas this summer

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Although Test cricket will be the main feature of the 2026/27 season for Shukri Conrad and the Proteas, he's also needs to begin polishing the World Cup squad for next year's tournament.

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad says Test cricket will take precedence this summer, despite a packed schedule that will demand a careful balancing act between the five-day format and refining the squad for next year’s home World Cup.

“There is no doubt, for this summer, the priority is Test cricket. We’d like to get back into the [World Test Championship] final again,” Conrad stated.

“We haven’t played Tests for however long and it is a moer of an exciting summer ahead. There’s no way we’re resting a player for a Test match. I’ll happily rest him for a one-day series.”

After a 2025/26 season which controversially featured no Test matches on homesoil, the Proteas will play eight Tests between October and the first week of January, including marquee series featuring Australia and England.

In between, they will play nine ODIs — three each against England, Australia and Bangladesh — and three T20 Internationals against the latter.

2026/27 HOME SEASON FIXTURE ANNNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Cricket South Africa (CSA) has today revealed the Proteas Men’s international fixtures for the 2026/27 home season, with Test cricket and One-Internationals (ODIs) headlining a busy summer against Australia, Bangladesh and England.… pic.twitter.com/jgFkQMHTVq — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 23, 2026

With just three days between the final T20 match and the start of the Test series with England on December 17, Conrad is clear about one piece of selection. “The guys that are playing the Tests against Australia and Bangladesh will not play the white ball matches against Bangladesh.”

Squad for the World Cup

However, he isn’t as sure about what next year’s build-up towards the World Cup looks like and is treating this summer’s set of ODIs as his last opportunity to iron out his group for the 50-over showpiece. “In those nine [matches], I have to get as close to what I believe is our squad for the World Cup.”

The packed schedule makes that challenging.

While Conrad would like to have his World Cup group face England in January, some of those players — most notably the fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen — may be overworked by that stage. “I also have to factor in rest and injuries.

“When that England ODI series comes along the okes would have played themselves gaar [cooked] already, and those three ODIs are crammed into one week. Straight after that it is SA20 for a month, and then straight after SA20, we go to Sri Lanka for two Tests.

“So, even while the squad for the England ODI series may be the closest to the World Cup squad, I’m also going to have to take into account that we may have to rest some of our big guns.”

Lots of talks have already taken place with the team’s medical staff and one element that has been made clear to Conrad is that ODIs are physically and mentally demanding. “The intensity is somewhere between a Test and a T20. We have to be clever when it comes to that as well.”

Awards ceremony

Conrad will see most of the players in the flesh for the first time on Wednesday, when Cricket SA hosts its annual awards ceremony.

Last year’s triumph in the World Test Championship, which formed part of the criteria for this year’s judging, will be celebrated one last time, but Conrad has already set aside half an hour for a briefing with the players about what the season ahead holds.

“We trust them to do the necessary on their individual prep.”

From there some, like Tristan Stubbs, will head back to England for the T20 Blast; while others, including Aiden Markram — who recently became a father for the first time — will begin preparing for The Hundred in England.

Conrad will keep a close eye on the two Tests between Australia and Bangladesh that start on August 13. “Bangladesh are a side that will be confident in their bowling attack. They will know they can mix it, because they have a crop of fast bowlers, who will be suited to bowling at the Wanderers and Centurion.”

The Australians are looking at young batters, including Sam Konstas and Campbell Kelleway, as they try to move on from Usman Khawaja, who retired last season, and possibly Marnus Labuschagne, whose form has dropped.