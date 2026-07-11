Skinner vs Zverev: history in the making at Wimbledon final

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Germany's Alexander Zverev says he has to trust himself when he faces world No 1 Jannik Sinner in this afternoon's final at Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner is taking nothing for granted when he faces Alexander Zverev in this afternoon’s men’s final at Wimbledon, despite dominating the rivalry between the pair.

The Italian world No 1 comes up against an opponent he has beaten in 10 of their 14 meetings, including the last nine matches, four of those this year.

But Sinner believes the world No 3 is a different proposition after finally winning his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month. “It will be very tough, very different to all the other matches we have played,” he said.

He is a very tough player to face, but even more so now because of the confidence he has — Jannik Sinner on Alexander Zverev

“He’s tried for so long [to win a major] and, when you finally achieve it, it’s amazing. It gives you a confidence boost, and we can see it here. He is being very aggressive, he is serving very big. He is a very tough player to face, but even more so now because of that confidence that he has. When you start to win a lot of matches and don’t lose a lot, it shows that he is playing incredible tennis.”

On Friday Zverev became only the 13th man in the professional era since 1968 to reach ⁠all four ​Grand Slam finals after beating British wildcard Arthur Fery in straight sets. He’ll be looking to join an even more exclusive club should he defeat Sinner today.

Victory would see the 29-year-old complete the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in the same year, something only six men — Rod Laver, ​Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz — have achieved. “I have to trust myself, and I have to ​believe that I can win, and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Zverev.

“I stay focused. I stay hungry. I want more. I want to ​continue playing at the best level and continue winning. I hope I’m able to do that, and again [today], I have another big chance.”

Sinner played his best match of the Championships in Friday’s second semifinal against Novak Djokovic, ending the Serbian legend’s quest for a 25th major title. Sinner served 16 aces and conceded just six points on his first serve.

For Djokovic it was another chastening afternoon. It’s the fourth year in a row that his charge for an eighth Wimbledon crown was ended by either Sinner or Alcaraz. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old isn’t giving up yet.

“I would like to, at least one ​more time. Let’s see," a subdued Djokovic said when asked whether ⁠he would continue fighting the next generation as a 40-year-old at the 150th Wimbledon next ​year.

“I reached the last four of Wimbledon. Losing in straight sets ​against the best player ​in the world. It is what it is. But the tournament was positive in terms of the attitude on the court, the fighting spirit, the ​dedication. I ⁠don’t have ​any pressure, or no one is forcing me to ​play. I do it because I really want to and because I still can. I still can play as ​a top-10, top-5 player.” — with Reuters