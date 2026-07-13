Brawling athletics boss steps aside pending probe into ‘street fight’

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Steve Mkasi has stepped aside as president of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics pending an investigation into a street fight he was involved in.

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KwaZulu-Natal Athletics president Steve Mkasi has stepped aside pending an investigation into a street brawl involving him and an athlete from the Amaravens club.

The provincial body’s board decided on Monday to hold a formal disciplinary inquiry “to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether there have been any breaches of the KZNA constitution, code of conduct or related governance provisions”.

The probe would be conducted by independent external parties, KZNA general manager Jessica Khomo said in a circular.

An independent initiator would conduct the investigation and prepare any charges while an independent senior advocate would preside over the matter.

The board decided that Mkasi must “step aside from his duties as president”, but added the measure was precautionary and did not constitute a finding of guilt.

The executive said it was also contacting the Amaravens athletics club, whose member was apparently involved in the altercation, requesting that “the athlete involved ceases participation in athletics activities pending the finalisation of the disciplinary process”.

Here's a video of what appears to be KZNA president Steve Mkasi in a street fight with Ama Ravens Best of the Best Marathon organiser Sphephelo Ndlovu. Information I have is that Mkasi threated Ndlovu after he commented negatively about Mkasi on this article: pic.twitter.com/pYGJyWHmaD — The Running Mann (@runningmann100) July 12, 2026

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Mkasi took issue with a social media post by the athlete and went to confront him.

In a message to the KZNA board earlier in the day, Mkasi said: “Today and couple of days ahead, you will be confronted with footage on social media of what appears to be a street fight.

“It is nothing but a tussle for keys. I, however, should not have found myself in that position.

“It was a serious lapse of judgment owing to years of anger build-up. I’m making no excuses. No justification to my reaction. I’m sorry.”

This comes while the Athletics SA president James Moloi is suspended pending an investigation into his spending habits on the federation’s credit card.

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