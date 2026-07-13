BSA to honour ring officials who have served the sport over 30 years

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Tsholofelo Lejaka starts his second tenure as Boxing South Africa CEO on Tuesday.

The transformative national ring officials training seminar will take place in Bloemfontein on July 17, Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka has confirmed.

He said the three-day event represents the most comprehensive intervention in the history of South African professional boxing officiating, designed to revitalise standards, improve governance, and embrace technological innovation.

“As the first large-scale initiative of its kind since the last seminar held in Elandsfontein, Gauteng, in 2017, the seminar will convene over 100 licensed judges, referees, stewards, ring announcers, and administrative staff to address critical operational and structural needs within the sport,” he said.

Central to the seminar’s mission is the modernisation of boxing governance. BSA will facilitate the following key developments:

Formalisation of a ring officials’ association: establishing a dedicated body to represent and advocate for officials at a national level, ensuring a unified professional voice.

Adoption of a formal code of conduct: implementing a rigorous ethical framework to standardise behaviour, promote integrity, and enforce necessary disciplinary measures.

Standardised training manuals: launching official manuals that will serve as both induction tools for new recruits and annual refresher courses for current professionals, ensuring consistency across all bouts.

Implementation of a new grading system: introducing a tiered structure — spanning development, national, and international levels — to create transparent career pathways and align South African officiating with global competency benchmarks.

“The seminar will explore the integration of modern technology to support accuracy in the ring,” said Lejaka.

“Discussions will focus on the potential application of artificial intelligence (AI) in scoring and the use of videography for review, signalling a forward-looking commitment to fairness that mirrors broader national sports developments.

He added: “A highlight of the proceedings will be the inaugural recognition ceremony to honour veteran officials who have dedicated over 30 years of service to the sport.

“Moving forward, this recognition will become an annual tradition to honour the dedication and legacy of these individuals.”

Among the names which are rumoured to make the list of these long-service awards are the following distinguished honourees for their decades of commitment: Lulama Mtya, Jaap Van Niewenhuizen, Frederick Van der Ross, Andile Matika, Ishmael Koali, Simpiwe Mbini, and Siya Vabaza-Booi.

“By combining structural reform, ethical accountability, and technological engagement with the celebration of our history, we are laying the foundation for a new, professional era in boxing officiating,” said Lejaka.