Zakithi Nene fades to finish third in 400m in Budapest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zakithi Nene, pictured in action at the world championships in Tokyo last year, ran third in the 400m in Budapest on Tuesday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Zakithi Nene held on to finish third in the men’s 400m at the Gyulai István Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday afternoon, the only South African to claim a podium finish on the day.

Nene turned into the home straight in second spot, but he faded in the final sprint to cross the line in 44.57sec, behind Zambia’s Commonwealth Games champion Muzala Samukonga (44.02) and Hungarian Attila Molnár (44.51).

Akani Simbine, owner of the 9.84 meet record from 2021, had to settle for fourth in the 100m in 10.05.

Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon, the African champion, won in 9.99, with Abdul-Rasheed Saminu of Ghana second in 10.01.

Ackeem Blake of Jamaica was third in 10.04 while Simbine and Nishion Ebanks, also of Jamaica, were a hundredth of a second behind.

Marioné Fourie ended seventh in the 100m hurdles, clocking 12.91 in a race won by American world no 1 Masai Russell in 12.33.

TimesLIVE