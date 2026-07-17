Ramaphosa to participate in Mandela Day Walk and Run on Sunday

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President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday participate in the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday participate in the Mandela Day Walk and Run at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The president will join thousands of South Africans in the annual event and participate in the 5km walk in support of Nelson Mandela International Day, which is commemorated annually on July 18.

The international day, officially recognised by the UN in 2009, honours the life and legacy of former president Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and serves as a global call to action for individuals, communities, governments, civil society and the private sector to take responsibility for building more just, inclusive and equitable societies.

This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day will be commemorated under the theme “It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity” with the call to action “It is in your hands now”.

The theme reflects Madiba’s enduring belief that each person has the power to make a meaningful contribution towards addressing poverty, inequality and social injustice through acts of service, solidarity and compassion.

Mandela Day encourages people across the world to dedicate 67-minutes in service to others, symbolising the 67 years Mandela devoted to the struggle for freedom, justice, equality and human dignity. While July 18 remains the focal point of the global campaign, Mandela Day also encourages sustained acts of community service that create lasting and meaningful social impact.

The Mandela Day Walk and Run has become one of South Africa’s flagship commemorative events, bringing together people from all walks of life in celebration of Madiba’s values of active citizenship, unity, healthy living and service to others.

The event provides an opportunity for South Africans to honour Madiba’s legacy not only through participation but by recommitting themselves to building stronger, more caring and more resilient communities.

Ramaphosa’s participation reaffirms the government’s commitment to preserving and advancing Mandela’s legacy, while encouraging all South Africans to embrace the values of compassion, service and active citizenship in helping to combat poverty and inequity.

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