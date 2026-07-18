Fox eyes first major title after joining 62 club

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New Zealand's Ryan Fox celebrates on the green of the 18th hole after shooting 62 during the third round.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox surged into contention for the British Open title by matching the lowest round in men’s major championship history with a brilliant third-round 62 at Royal Birkdale on Saturday, but it could have been even better.

Fox, who began the day off the pace at level par, carded nine birdies and one bogey in tranquil conditions to shoot the third 62 in the space of 24 hours — a staggering spree considering that previously only five rounds of 62 had been recorded in men’s major championships.

“When I birdied 14, I was like, I’ve got a chance here,” the 39-year-old Fox told reporters. “Standing on the last tee, I’m going, if I can get one on the fairway here, you can get a wedge or a 9-iron in and have a putt for 61.”

Instead, a slightly wayward drive found a fairway bunker and though he hit a superb shot from the sand he could not sink a long birdie putt on the 18th green.

The consolation was that he was on eight under par and right in the mix for his maiden major title heading to Sunday.

“I would have taken 62 on a Saturday, that’s for sure,” he said. “It’s nice to be in that head space. Hopefully, I can find something similar tomorrow.”

Australia’s Lucas Herbert and American Sam Burns carded 62s on Friday with all three in contention to win the Claret Jug.

Fox, son of former New Zealand rugby great Grant Fox, said he would adopt the same attacking policy on Sunday.

“If you execute, you can score around here. If you don’t, it will bite you pretty quickly,” he said.

Reuters