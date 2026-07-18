From hell to joy in 40 years: Twins get to do what mom was forbidden to do

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Twins Georgia and Olivia Nel jet off to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow tomorrow ready to script a fairytale ending to the painful saga endured by their superstar mother 40 years ago.

The two, who turn 24 on Thursday, are part of a powerful South African swimming contingent at this year’s showpiece that runs from Thursday to August 2.

Cheering them on from the stands will be Annette Cowley-Nel, who was denied the chance to race at this year’s showpiece in Edinburgh in 1986, which was held over the exact same dates as this year’s edition.

To compete internationally during the sports boycotts of South Africa, she found an ancestral link to England, as runner Zola Budd did.

Cowley-Nel won selection at the English trials, but the day before she was due to compete she was ruled ineligible and marched out the athletes’ village under guard.

Political firestorm

Cowley-Nel, whose entry time in the 100m freestyle would have won gold, was ousted by a Commonwealth Games Federation rule requiring competitors switching allegiance to be resident in their new country for a year.

But it was more than a technicality, with the 19-year-old being thrust into a highly publicised political firestorm as more than half the Commonwealth nations boycotted those Games because of Britain’s strong ties with South Africa at the time.

“No family or anything there at all, I was just there on my own dealing with it,” recalled Cowley-Nel, a University of Texas student at the time.

Even though it’s not me doing it, to have not one but twin daughters being there to compete is just very special. It’s just a very unique closing of an open circle — Annette Cowley-Nel, retired swimmer

The experience scarred her to the point that when she returned to Britain a year later for the world championship trials, she purposely swam slowly to avoid a possible repeat.

Even Budd, who had been allowed to compete at the 1984 Olympics because its eligibility rules centred on citizenship rather than residency, focused on the 1986 European athletics championships, skipping the Edinburgh fiasco altogether.

Gift given back

“It never had a sense of closure for me,” said Cowley-Nel, who is making the trip with husband Jeremy.

“I parked it, I sort of put it aside because I don’t want to dwell on anything negative. And for me this [2026] is just so positive and happy and it’s almost like a gift that I’ve been given … it was taken away, but it’s been given back in double.”

The significance is not lost on Georgia and Olivia, who were given the freedom to find their own way in sport. “She doesn’t want her past to be an expectation for our future,” Olivia said this week.

Cowley-Nel never pushed them into swimming and she almost hid her own achievements, which included winning NCAA collegiate titles and becoming the first South African woman to break a minute in the 100m freestyle.

Georgia, the older of the twins, recalled finding out by accident. “I was maybe 12, and I was looking for some jewellery from my mom’s cupboard and I went into a jewellery box and I just find four Big Ten (US collegiate conference) rings and four NCAA rings (national collegiate) in her jewellery box. I was like, ‘you’re going to have to do some explaining here’.”

Written in the stars

It’s as if Glasgow 2026 was written in the stars for the Nel family. For one, the Scottish city that staged the 2014 Games stepped in to rescue this year’s showpiece after Victoria, Australia, pulled out as host.

And Georgia herself had planned to quit swimming after the 2025 World University Games, having graduated with a BSc in business management at the University of North Carolina shortly before.

She had wanted a place to train for the final months and approached Tuks head coach Rocco Meiring, who persuaded her to commit to his programme for a year until the Commonwealth Games.

Having seen her 200m freestyle times drop she’s now in it until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “I was supposed to be done with swimming and the fact that it’s Scotland again ... it’s just so serendipitous,” said Georgia.

Olivia, who graduated with a BA in biology from nearby North Carolina State University this year, said learning about their mother’s journey had “rewired us and our understanding of wanting to enjoy it more”.

Fuelling my training

“We get this opportunity that she didn’t have. It’s definitely been fuelling my training towards the Games.”

Olivia, who returned from the US only recently, is set to compete in freestyle and backstroke over both 50m and 100m. Georgia is down for the 200m freestyle.

Both are due to take part in various relays, including the women’s 4x100m freestyle on the opening day of the gala on Friday.

Despite living on different continents for the past year, the two have communicated every day, using FaceTime and WhatsApp. “Even if it’s one minute, two minutes,” said Olivia.

“She’ll call me for a minute ‘which shirt should I wear? This one or this one?’ and I’m like, ‘that one’ and she’s like, ‘okay, bye’.”

Going forward Olivia is hoping to straddle her training between NCSU and Pretoria to spend more time with Georgia as they take aim at the Olympics, another milestone that eluded their mother.

Cowley-Nel is relishing Glasgow. “Even though it’s not me doing it, to have not one but twin daughters being there to compete is just very special. It’s just a very unique closing of an open circle.”