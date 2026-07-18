Ngidi gets his flowers

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Lungi Ngidi's spell in the World Test Championship final, which included dismissing Pat Cummins, proved to be a major turning point in his career. File photo:

Jos Buttler nearly fell over. His head went one way, his hands another, and his legs turned to jelly.

Five metres in front of him, Lungi Ngidi applauded himself. He’d just produced a dipping, curving slower ball that made Buttler — still one of the most devastating limited overs batters on the circuit — dance.

And he nearly tripped over himself. “I know I’m going to keep doing it. Batters know I’m going to keep doing it,” Ngidi smiled.

“It” being a slower ball that is now one of the deadliest weapons in the sport. That ball in the second ODI of South Africa’s series against England last year, was recognised as the Delivery of the Year at the annual Cricket SA Awards on Thursday.

It’s the perfect illustration of the bowler Ngidi has become and why, after years operating in the shadow of the kind of express pacemen for which the Proteas are famous — Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen — he is now getting his flowers.

Among the three awards he picked up was the Fans’ Favourite Player. That may seem a contrived prize, but in Ngidi’s case it is one to be valued.

So much love

Not since his Test debut, when he picked up seven second innings wickets, including that of Virat Kohli, to seal a series win against India, has Ngidi been the recipient of so much love from the South African public.

It is certainly warranted after what he’s produced in the last year.

The turning point was last year’s World Test Championship final. That match started ignominiously for Ngidi who conceded 45 runs in eight overs, providing fodder for those who had questioned his selection for that match. “I was beating myself up a bit,” he recalled.

“KG [Rabada] told me afterwards to ‘go have a hamburger and a milkshake and you’ll be okay’. There wasn’t much conversation. I got back to the hotel, showered, ordered the burger and shake, dozed off, woke up the next morning, got to the field, and then it was a case of, ‘what’s done is done’.”

Ngidi bowled nine consecutive overs in Australia’s second innings, took 3/38, and ripped the initiative in his team’s favour.

It was a performance that gave him belief. Ngidi had been omitted from the 2024 T20 World Cup squad and, before Lord’s, had not played a Test in eight months. “I can never say I deserve to be in the team. You’re playing for South Africa, you don’t own a spot in any international team,” he said.

New-found self-confidence

Following what for a time had been a fractious relationship with Shukri Conrad, Ngidi explained how the Proteas coach’s support has been crucial to his new-found self-confidence.

“I’m glad we have the type of coach where public opinion doesn’t matter to him. [Shuks and I] don’t speak a lot, but we understand each other. A simple nod or a handshake, that’s all I need from him.

“I understand that he picks me to do a job. If I’m not doing that job, he’s going to drop me. To pick me after eight months of not playing Test cricket — and everyone had something to say — the first innings [in the WTC final] didn’t help me much, but then bowling a spell that maybe changes the game for the team and then all of a sudden everyone is back on your side again.

There’s more balls I’m working on, I’m not trying to be a magician, but I’m trying to stay ahead of the game — Lungi Ngidi, Proteas fast bowler

“You see how quickly things can change. You don’t take anything to heart. When it’s the good times, just run with it.”

Ngidi has done just that. The Buttler ball was preceded by his second ODI “five-for”, which sealed a series win in Australia. Thereafter came his starring role at the T20 World Cup, where Ngidi emerged as one of the foremost seam bowlers in the limited overs formats.

Always an option

“The biggest thing was identifying what we were missing in the team. I’ve tried to build myself into a cricketer where, no matter the conditions, you couldn’t leave me out. If the wicket is sliding on, I can beat the batter in the air, I can bowl a wide slower ball, use the slower ball bouncer, yorkers... but if the pitch is gripping, I can go length and mess with the batter’s swing.

“No matter the conditions, or where we are playing, Lungi is always an option. That was my mindset.”

Ahead of a summer packed with matches across the Test and ODI formats and with a World Cup a year away, being a man for all seasons is a useful attribute. “You have to keep evolving, hey.”

Which means adding to his bag of tricks.

Ngidi put batters on notice by drawing a page from the great Shane Warne’s bowling manual. “There’s more balls I’m working on, I’m not trying to be a magician, but I’m trying to stay ahead of the game.”