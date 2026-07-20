BSA honours SA’s longest-serving ring official

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Veteran boxing ring official Jaap van Niewenhuizen is flanked by BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka and board member Luvuyo Baleni.

Boxing SA has honoured ring officials for loyalty and decades-long service, including Jacobus “Jaap” van Niewenhuizen, who has been a loyal servant of the fistic sport for 58 years.

At 78, the soft-spoken gentle giant, the longest-serving ring official licensed with BSA, is still going strong. In 2023, he received a Chairperson’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Durban.

You know, I’ve been long in the sport of boxing; I feel great. I am 58 years in boxing, so I am very happy to get recognition for my service — Jacobus “Jaap” van Niewenhuizen

And in Bloemfontein last weekend, Van Niewenhuizen and other colleagues, including veteran ring announcers Mzukisi “Lucky” Makeleni and Sipho Mashego, were honoured with certificates of recognition at BSA’s two-day national ring officials seminar.

Asked how he feels, Van Niewenhuizen, a man of few words, said: “You know, I’ve been long in the sport of boxing; I feel great. I am 58 years in boxing, so I am very happy to get recognition for my service.”

Other officials who were honoured are Lulama Mtya, Siya Vabaza Booi, Siphiwe Mbini, Ishmael Khoali, Sipho Zondo, Lawrence Dunjwa, Prince Mbambaza, Andile Matika, and Erick Khoza.

The national ring officials’ seminar was the first since 2017.

“The board [of Boxing SA] identified this nine-year hiatus as a primary factor in the decline of officiating standards, making this [seminar] a pivotal rebuilding effort and urgent gap to be closed,” said BSA board chair Ayanda Khumalo.

“We view this training as a foundation for a long-term improvement programme ... we are confident that this seminar will serve as the cornerstone for a revitalised, professional, and world-class officiating corps in South Africa.”

Dubious judging, poor refereeing, and administrative instability have plagued local boxing in recent years, drawing strong criticism from promoters and boxers alike.

Critics have argued that BSA lacks the punitive measures or the regulatory framework to adequately deal with “pandemic-level” bad officiating.

There have been numerous reviews of title fights, and almost every initial decision taken was proven to be wrong, but no punishment was meted out to officials whose scoring put the sport into disrepute.

BSA was clear that outcomes of reviews would never affect the initial decision, which made the whole exercise a total waste of time and money.