Kevin Lerena heads back to cruiserweight to chase a third world title

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Who's the boss? Kevin Lerena's next fight will be promoted by wife Geraldine.

Kevin Lerena on Tuesday confirmed he was dropping back down to cruiserweight in his hunt for a third world title — and his next bout will be promoted by his wife.

The former WBC bridgerweight and IBO cruiserweight titleholder was talking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s tournament being staged at the Galleria, Sandton, by Aquila Boxing Promotions, the CEO of which is Geraldine Lerena.

Lerena, who lost his WBC bout on a unanimous decision to Ryan Merhy in Belgium in late May, hasn’t fought at cruiserweight in more than six years.

“I’m confident because I know how I feel in training,” said Lerena, who won the the marginal IBO’s 90.7kg belt in September 2017 and defended it six times, the last occasion being in February 2020.

Since then he’s fought at bridgerweight (101.6kg) and heavyweight, where he weighed in at 118.8kg in his last outing in that division against Lawrence Okolie in July 2025.

“I’m lighter now than when I was cruiserweight,” said Lerena. “I used to cut [weight] from 100kg, which was ridiculous. Now I need to cut from 97kg, 96kg.”

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐭 🤜💥🤛



Kevin Lerena successfully defends his WBC Bridgerweight title on home soil 🇿🇦#TheReckoning pic.twitter.com/9neq2Xg9y5 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 1, 2025

“I’m a different Kevin. I don’t want to say too much, but I can promise you one thing, I’m going to give it one more go to become a three-time world champion and let’s see if I can do it.

“If I can, we’re going to have another conversation and say maybe I’m going to go back up to heavyweight again,” he said with a laugh.

Lerena is still ranked No 5 as a cruiserweight by the WBC.

“Jokes aside, I want to give it one more go at cruiserweight. This is the division that was so good to me,” he added, saying the weight class was more exciting at the moment than the bridgerweight division.

Jokes aside, I want to give it one more go at cruiserweight. This is the division that was so good to me. — Kevin Lerena

His plan is to fight on an ABP card at the Sandton convention centre around November to get a win and then chase a world title.

“Then I’m not far from a world title shot.”

Lerena admitted he had deprived his sweet tooth to drop the weight. “The other night I had a bit of ice-cream, but now everything in real moderation.”

Topping the ABP card on Saturday is a 10-rounder between unbeaten fighters Lindo Khuzwayo and Sabelo Ndwandwe.

Kaine Fourie continues his campaign at welterweight, taking on Faraday Mukandila while former world titleholders Jackson Chauka and Gideon Buthelezi face off over six rounds at junior-bantamweight.

Simnikiwe Bongco, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, takes on experienced Denis Mwale while Liam Fox takes on Dino Malajika, the older brother of Charlton, who is in action in Zambia on the same day, and world champion Ricardo.

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