KZN Athletics softens stance on Comrades, agrees to mediation

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KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) appears to have softened its approach to the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA), saying in statement on Thursday afternoon that it is prepared to go to independent mediation without preconditions.

From threatening the CMA in recent correspondence that the CMA would be prevented from staging the 2027 race without its consent, the provincial body could be seen as offering an olive branch.

KZNA acknowledged in its statement that the CMA could in fact stage the race without sanction from itself or Athletics South Africa (ASA).

KZNA said it had asked the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture and the president of the KZN Sports Confederation to “facilitate urgent mediation involving CMA, KZNA and ASA”.

“KZNA is willing to participate without preconditions and to negotiate a framework that protects CMA’s operational independence while defining the legitimate functions required for official athletics recognition.”

CMA members voted to withdraw from KZNA late last year and the association has invited members to a special general meeting on August 1 where they will vote on the issue again. However, this time the choice is ultimately between staying under the ASA-KZNA umbrella or going it alone.

There is a strong belief within the CMA leadership that the Comrades Marathon can be legally staged without the approval of ASA or KZNA.

KZNA supports the successful staging of the historic 100th running in 2027 and has no desire to diminish the event, its organisers, volunteers, athletes, sponsors or host cities. — KZN Athletics

“KZNA acknowledges that the legal ability to organise a public road event and the separate question of official recognition within the athletics federation system are not identical,” the provincial body said in the statement.

“KZNA will therefore place its constitutional, contractual and regulatory position before an independent mediator and, where necessary, the appropriate legal forum.”

The Comrades Marathon is an important source of revenue for KZNA and ASA through race levies, licence fees and broadcast rights.

The KZNA statement carried a clear conciliatory tone.

“[KZNA] recognises the Comrades Marathon as an iconic KwaZulu-Natal and South African sporting institution. KZNA supports the successful staging of the historic 100th running in 2027 and has no desire to diminish the event, its organisers, volunteers, athletes, sponsors or host cities.

“The current dispute concerns governance and the future relationship between the CMA, KZNA and ASA. In particular, the parties must resolve whether and how the race will operate as an officially recognised athletics event using federation licences, competition rules, technical officials, results systems, records, rankings, qualifying pathways and related athlete protections.”

A group of CMA members and KZNA were in the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday where the members wanted clarity on the status of the association — KZNA had tried to claim that the CMA was a club, which would have meant that members had to be resident in the province.

Judgment was reserved.

TimesLIVE