Champion Nathan Hendricks wins South Africa’s first medal of Glasgow 2026

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Visually impaired swimmer Nathan Hendricks won South Africa’s first medal of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday, taking gold in the men’s 100m freestyle S13.

The Tuks swimmer powered his way into the lead going into the wall, but after the turn he was in total control, clocking 54.54sec. Scotland’s Stephen Clegg was second in 55.16.

Danika Vyncke, also visually impaired, beat her own African record, but had to settle for fourth in the women’s 100m freestyle S13 final in 1min 04.68sec. Compatriot Alani Ferreira was eighth in 1:06.05.

In lawn bowls, Wayne Rittmuller beat Mitchell Graham of Norfolk Island 11-2 11-4 in their men’s singles sectional match.

Daniel McLean finished top of the floor routine in his sub-division, but was sixth in the vault, 11th in the pommel horse, 12th in the rings and 13th in the horizontal bar.

It was a tough opening day for many Team South Africa competitors.

Kris Mihaylov swam a 2:03.57 personal best in the 200m individual medley, but it wasn’t enough to get into the eight-lane final.

Hannah Robertson and Dune Coetzee were unable to advance beyond the 400m freestyle heats and Hannah Pearse missed out on a final spot by one-hundredth of a second.

In lawn bowls the para mixed pairs outfit lost 0-2 to Scotland, while the women’s pairs went down 0-2 to India.

Boxer Simamkele Damesi lost in the second round after suffering a cut in his 65kg contest against Ziggy Agathe of Mauritius.

And the women’s wheelchair basketball team was thumped 19-3 by Canada.