Pieter Coetzé starts Glasgow 2026 with Games record; Chad Le Clos eyes record 19th medal

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Scotland's Matthew Ward in action on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday. Picture:

Pieter Coetzé got off to a flying start at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday as he clocked a championship record in the 50m backstroke heats.

And veteran Chad Le Clos could claim an historic 19th career medal if the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team can improve on their fourth seeding in the evening final.

The 32-year-old is level with a couple of shooters on 18 and looking to become the most decorated male competitor on his own — though Australia’s Emma McKeon pushed the overall record to 20 four years ago.

Coetzé, 22, won his heat in 24.45sec to break the 24.62 mark set by Englishman Liam Tancock at Delhi 2010.

US-based countryman Ruard van Renen was second in 24.78, with England’s Oliver Morgan the only other swimmer to break 25.00 in the morning in 24.91. But lurking in the mix is Australian Isaac Cooper, whose 24.12 personal best is quicker than Coetzé’s 24.17 African record.

The 16 fastest advance to the evening semifinals, with the final scheduled for Saturday night.

Erin Gallagher won her 50m butterfly heat in 25.70, ahead of compatriot Caitlin de Lange in 26.34, and both advanced to the semifinals. Jessica Thompson touched first in her heat in 26.24 seconds.

Gallagher was the second quickest overall behind Australian Alex Perkins in 25.55.

Chris Smith (1min 00.86sec) and Michael Houlie (1:00.14) both finished second in their respective 100m breaststroke heats to book their spots in the semifinals.

The men’s and women’s 4x100m freestyle teams both advanced to the evening finals.

Kris Mihalov, Guy Brooks, Van Renen and Le Clos were second in their heat in 3:18.14 behind Canada, with Australia and England setting the pace in the other heat.

Georgia Nel, Rebecca Meder, Jessica Thompson and De Lange finished third in their heat in 3:43.87, ranking them fifth overall.

Visually impaired swimmer Nathan Hendricks finished second in the men’s 100m freestyle S13 heats, touching in 56.66, just behind Scotland’s Stephen Clegg in 56.57.

Danika Vyncke was third in the women’s 100m freestyle S13 heats, lowering her African record to 1:05.13. Alani Ferreira ended eighth in 1:06.95.

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