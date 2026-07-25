Govt to punish non-compliant sports bodies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Erin Gallagher interacts with fans after helping the South African women's 4x100m freestyle relay team to bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday night.

Story audio is generated using AI

Gayton McKenzie’s department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) is promising to fund the country’s Olympic and Paralympic medal hopes for Los Angeles 2028 while threatening punitive action against federations that are not compliant.

DSAC was responding to questions by the Sunday Times after national bodies had disclosed that the government’s funding process for the 2026/27 financial year, which started on April 1, had not begun.

Normally by this stage, nearly four months into the year, federations had been asked to submit documentation and even been informed how much they could expect to receive when funds were released in December.

“We are working hard to ensure funding is disbursed within the usual time frame, provided federations meet all the necessary compliance requirements,” DSAC said in a written response.

“We are in the final stages of the process, and once everything is signed off, federations will be formally engaged.”

Asked why the process was running later than usual, DSAC replied: “Federations that are compliant and accountable have nothing to worry about. Those that fail to account for public funds or do not meet governance and compliance requirements will be dealt with. Accountability is not negotiable.”

DSAC said it was planning to invest in its Project 350 — a plan to get 300 Olympic and 50 Paralympic competitors to LA 2028 — adding that it was about winning more medals.

“Project 350 is about giving our best athletes the support they need to qualify and compete with the world’s best. If we want different results, we must invest differently, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

Qualification for 2028 has already started for some codes.

We will invest in programmes and athletes who demonstrate the potential to succeed because South Africans deserve to see their talent given every opportunity to excel

Asked if there was a plan to fund the medal hopes, DSAC said: “South Africa has the talent to win far more medals than we do. The problem has never been talent, but investment. Project 350 is about changing that. We want a bigger team at Los Angeles 2028, and we want that team to return with more medals.

“We will invest in programmes and athletes who demonstrate the potential to succeed because South Africans deserve to see their talent given every opportunity to excel.”

The only funding available so far to local athletes identified as medal prospects for 2028 and Brisbane 2032 has come from the Operation Excellence programme run by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

Sports officials have been critical of the lack of a reliable funding model for sport in this country, complaining that government and Lotto methods were too haphazard.

Funding should be based on Olympic cycles, with specified amounts guaranteed for at least four years — preferably eight years — so effective training programmes can be established.

Team South Africa’s biggest Olympic haul to date is 10 medals, achieved on three occasions, but only once since readmission, at Rio 2016. The next best is six gongs, achieved three times since 1992 — at Paris 2024, London 2012 and Athens 2004.