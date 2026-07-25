Mampara of the week: Danny Jordaan

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Safa president Danny Jordaan displayed most unsportsmanlike behaviour when he lost his cool and walked away during an interview this week.

Feeling members of the media were playing a high-press game when they quizzed him about the appointment of the Bafana Bafana coach, Jordaan counter-attacked with a series of fierce verbal volleys.

He deftly played the man, not the ball, by telling his inquisitor, “Don’t interrupt me when I am talking” and saying, “You are out of order” when asked for clarity. “You cannot stop me in the street and hijack a decision. South Africa must wait,” jabbed Jordaan.

When questioning moved on to the upcoming Safa elections, the former mayor and MP said, “Ask those who are interested in the election.”

South Africa needs VAR to review whether, by walking headlong into Mamparaville, Jordaan has ruled himself out of chasing a fourth term.