Sport

Tour de France finale shortened as security forces redeploy to fight wildfires

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel cycles to the finish line of the 16th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 26 km between Evian-les-Bains and Thonon-les-Bains in the French Alps, on July 21, 2026. (JEFF PACHOUD/AFP)

Sunday’s grand finale of the Tour de France, ending in Paris, will be shortened due to the impact of security forces being redeployed to battle wildfires near Bordeaux, organisers and police said on Saturday.

The Tour’s final leg — stage 21 when cyclists enter Paris and do laps around the Champs Elysees — will be shortened to 89km instead of the 133km originally planned.

“As numerous wildfires are currently affecting France, particularly the Gironde region, emergency services are fully mobilised to combat the blazes, while internal security forces are working to secure the affected areas and protect the population,” the Paris police and the event’s organisers said in a joint statement.

“In light of this, the interior ministry has decided to redeploy a portion of the internal security forces initially mobilised to ensure security for the final stage of the Tour de France, in order to reinforce the response efforts in the areas affected by the wildfires.”

Slovenian four-time champion Tadej Pogacar had a nearly insurmountable lead in his quest for a third straight Tour de France title going into Saturday’s stage 20.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DA calls on MPs to tackle stalling film unit in Tau’s department

2

EFF deploys top brass to key metros as Malema unveils mayoral candidates

3

Man accused of killing EFF leader in front of her children abandons bail bid

4

MSF says documented migrants are also fleeing SA - many lack access to medicine, care

5

CONSUMER WATCH | Jetour refuses to replace owner’s new X70 over steering rack noise

Related Articles