Tour de France finale shortened as security forces redeploy to fight wildfires

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Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel cycles to the finish line of the 16th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 26 km between Evian-les-Bains and Thonon-les-Bains in the French Alps, on July 21, 2026.

Sunday’s grand finale of the Tour de France, ending in Paris, will be shortened due to the impact of security forces being redeployed to battle wildfires near Bordeaux, organisers and police said on Saturday.

The Tour’s final leg — stage 21 when cyclists enter Paris and do laps around the Champs Elysees — will be shortened to 89km instead of the 133km originally planned.

“As numerous wildfires are currently affecting France, particularly the Gironde region, emergency services are fully mobilised to combat the blazes, while internal security forces are working to secure the affected areas and protect the population,” the Paris police and the event’s organisers said in a joint statement.

“In light of this, the interior ministry has decided to redeploy a portion of the internal security forces initially mobilised to ensure security for the final stage of the Tour de France, in order to reinforce the response efforts in the areas affected by the wildfires.”

Slovenian four-time champion Tadej Pogacar had a nearly insurmountable lead in his quest for a third straight Tour de France title going into Saturday’s stage 20.

Reuters