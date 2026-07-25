Treble is on for Pieter Coetzé

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Pieter Coetzé celebrates his 50m backstroke victory at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday night. Picture:

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Pieter Coetzé took a massive step towards claiming the backstroke treble at the Commonwealth Games last night when he cruised to victory in the 50m sprint in Glasgow.

After two days it’s the swimmers who have secured all of South Africa’s silverware so far.

Coetzé, Ruard van Renen and Erin Gallagher all cashed in at the Tollcross arena last night to claim their second gongs of the showpiece, pushing the nation’s tally to six.

The women’s artistic gymnastics team starring Olympians Caitlin Rooskrantz and Naveen Daries that finished fourth at Birmingham 2022 missed out again last night.

The 22-year-old Coetzé was competing in the most unpredictable of the three backstroke races, where just one mistake can be lethal.

But he was indomitable as he torpedoed across the pool to win in 24.18sec, his third Games record of the meet. He was just one-hundredth of a second off his African mark.

US-based student Van Renen took bronze behind the 100m backstroke world champion in 24.51, just three-hundredths behind England’s silver medallist, Oliver Morgan.

Moments later Gallagher finished second in the women’s 50m butterfly, matching her silver from four years ago as she touched in 25.57 behind Australian Alex Perkins (25.37).

Coetzé, who picked up a 4x100m freestyle bronze on Friday night, is next in action in the 200m backstroke today.

Victory there will leave just the 100m — Coetzé’s strongest event — to match Australian Mitch Larkin’s backstroke treble from Gold Coast 2018.

Four years ago Coetzé won the 100m backstroke gold, 50m backstroke silver and 200m backstroke bronze.

The South African swimming team has other big guns to roll out at the gala over the next few days.

But few of them have the dramatic story of Calvyn Justus.

The 30-year-old — who made a comeback after he herniated three discs that left him unable to walk for a year between 2022 and 2023 — cruised into tonight’s 50m freestyle final with a 21.86 personal best, the joint fourth-fastest time of the semifinals.

Justus, a medal-winner at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018, qualified for the Games at the national championships in April, his first in a decade.

Olivia Nel, who shared the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay bronze with twin Georgia on Friday night, advanced to the 100m backstroke final after finishing third in her semifinal.

Her 1min 00.48sec last night ranks her fifth overall.

South Africa has held the Games women’s 100m breaststroke crown for two cycles, courtesy of Tatjana Smith and Lara van Niekerk, but it will change hands tonight, although Aimee Canny is expected to be in the fight for that.

Chad Le Clos, who became the most decorated male Games athlete on Friday night with a bronze in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, snuck into tonight’s 100m butterfly final.

The champion in this event in 2014 and 2018 went 52.35 to clock the eighth-fastest time in the semifinals last night.

The 34-year-old should have other opportunities to match the overall record of 20 medals held by Australian swimmer Emma McKeon in the medley relays.

In the lawn bowls Wayne Rittmuller was the only South African still in contention, although he was scheduled to play late last night to remain as one of the only two unbeaten competitors in section B of the men’s singles.

Boxer Masibulele Sigwela rolls into action in the 55kg division this evening after a bye in the opening round, taking on Zambian Mwengo Mwale.

Track and field, South Africa’s other big hope for silverware, kicks off tomorrow morning.

The Games end next Sunday.