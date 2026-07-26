Malajika, Kuse to share Tokyo spotlight

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Stablemates Ricardo Malajika, left, and Siyakholwa Kuse will fight on the same card in Tokyo in September.

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Ricardo Malajika and Siyakholwa Kuse won gold medals for South Africa at an amateur tournament a decade ago. Now they head to Japan later this year to fight for the biggest prizes in professional boxing.

The two stablemates will feature on the same mega-bill in Tokyo on September 27.

Kuse will make the first defence of his World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title against Ryusei Matsumoto, the holder of the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular belt. Malajika will face Tomoya Tsuboi for the vacant WBC super-flyweight title.

It will be the first time that two South African boxers will fight for the coveted WBC straps on the same card, and Malajika pointed out this wasn’t the first time they’d competed together on the international stage.

“As amateurs we went to Angola for the Zone 4 competition in 2016 and we both won gold there. We’ll win again in Tokyo,” said Malajika, who grew up in Johannesburg’s working-class suburb of South Hills, using his silky skills to box his way into the national team.

I told myself I’m going to be one of the stars who came from nowhere. I want to motivate others to show that it’s possible — Siyakholwa Kuse

Kuse knew poverty from his time in Mdantsane in East London, a chief motivating factor for him. “I’m not going to die where I grew up,” said Kuse. “I’m going to die where I want to.

“I told myself I’m going to be one of the stars who came from nowhere. I want to motivate others to show that it’s possible.”

Japan is the hotbed of boxing’s lighter divisions, where the likes of Kuse and Malajika can earn seven-figure purses.

“I want these guys to amass fortunes,” said promoter Rodney Berman, CEO of Golden Gloves.

Trainer Manny Fernandes is taking nothing for granted. Both Japanese opponents are unbeaten, although they’re less experienced as professionals than the South Africans.

Matsumoto, whose WBA title will not be at stake, has eight wins, four by knockout. Tsuboi, who boasts a win over experienced former world champion Carlos Cuadras, is 3-0. Both men have amateur pedigrees.

Kuse has 10 wins, three losses and a draw, and Malajika is 17-2.

“They’ve got superstars out there,” Fernandes said of Japanese boxing. “But we’ve got our own superstars.”

Both their opponents are shorter and stocky, and they throw power punches. Obviously we’ll have to use our reach and box from the outside — Manny Fernandes, trainer

The mentor is keeping his game plans under wraps, but he said he was fixing mistakes he had noticed in their most recent fights, like their failure to keep their guards up.

“Both their opponents are shorter and stocky, and they throw power punches. Obviously we’ll have to use our reach and box from the outside.”

The last time Berman went to Tokyo, he was looking to stage the first world title bout of his career.

He was ringside in early 1982 when American Davey Moore knocked out Japan’s WBA junior-middleweight champion, Tadashi Mihara, and then signed the new champion to defend against Charlie Weir at Ellis Park a couple of months later.

Weir was stopped, but Berman is still going nearly half a century later.

The tournament takes place on the 40th anniversary of Brian Mitchell’s victory over Alfredo Layne for the WBA junior-lightweight crown at Sun City. Mitchell manages both boxers.

If that’s a good omen for Malajika, then the 31st anniversary of Vuyani Bungu’s fourth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title against Laureano Ramirez should be a promising portent for Kuse.

A pair of victories would open high-paying possibilities for the two fighters further down the line in Japan, Berman said, adding he was open to making a deal with Japanese promoter Akihiko Honda.

While Berman would want Malajika to have the luxury of a first defence, both fighters could find themselves in unification bouts down the line.

Oscar Collazo holds the WBA and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) titles in the same division as Kuse, although the Puerto Rican is considering a move up to flyweight.

And Kenshiro Teraji, who stopped Hekkie Budler at junior-flyweight in 2023, now owns the WBO belt in Malajika’s division.

Japanese boxing has been fair to South African fighters over the years, with Budler, Moruthi Mthalane and Phumelela Cafu winning decisions in world-title bouts there.

The first time two South Africans fought in world-title bouts on the same card was at Sun City in December 1984, when Piet Crous won the WBA junior-heavyweight belt and Gerrie Coetzee lost his WBA heavyweight crown.

South Africans have triumphed on the same bill since then, starting with Mitchell and Welcome Ncita, the International Boxing Federation junior-featherweight champion, in Italy on September 29, 1990.