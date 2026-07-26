Pieter Coetzé cruises into 200m backstroke final; Michael Houlie confirms early favourite tag

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Pieter Coetze in action in the 200m backstroke heats in Glasgow on Sunday morning.

Pieter Coetzé clocked the second-fastest time of the 200m backstroke heats at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday morning, but the way he took his foot off the gas suggested he’s still the overwhelming favourite for gold on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old, who won the 50m backstroke gold on Saturday night, stormed into a big lead over the first 100m and then slowed considerably, allowing Australian Se-Bom Lee to get close.

Coetzé did enough to stay in front and touch first in 1min 58.48sec, which will put him into lane five in the final, with Englishman Luke Greenbank in pole position after going 1:58.05.

Oliver Morgan, another Englishman who took the 50m silver behind Coetzé, went 1:58.68 and Lee 1:58.82.

Coetzé, who broke the 50m backstroke Games record, will surely be eyeing the 1:55.58 200m backstroke mark that has stood since Delhi 2010.

Michael Houlie advanced to the evening semifinals as he set the pace in the 50m breaststroke heats, confirming his favourite status ahead of Monday’s final.

Houlie, 26, cruised to victory in the penultimate heat in 26.53, not far off the 26.38 Games record he set on the opening leg of the 100m breaststroke semifinals on Friday.

His biggest rival seems to be Australian Sam Williamson, the newly crowned 100m breaststroke champion, who won the final eighth heat in 26.75 ahead of Houlie’s countryman, Chris Smith in 27.17, the fourth-quickest time of the morning.

Namibia’s Ronan Zuberg Wantenaar went 27.13 behind Houlie.

England’s Adam Ramsay-Peaty, holder of the 25.95 world record from 2017, won the sixth heat in 27.27.

Despite Ramsay-Peaty’s dominance over the years, he has won only one Games title in this event, at Birmingham 2022, losing out to Cameron van der Burgh at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Erin Gallagher, the 50m butterfly silver medallist, won her 100m butterfly heat in 58.77 to progress to the evening semifinals. Dune Coetzee also made it through with a time of 1:01.02.

Olivia Nel and Caitlin de Lange, teammates in the women’s 4x100m relay outfit that took bronze on Friday, both advanced to the 100m freestyle semifinals, clocking 55.32 and 55.74 respectively.

In other action, bowlers Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg scored their first win of the women’s pairs competition, beating undefeated England 1-0 in a tie break after the match had ended 9-0 3-4.