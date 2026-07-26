Pieter Coetzé wins 200m backstroke; Aimee Canny, Olivia Nel add to medal tally

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Pieter Coetzé celebrates on the podium after winning the men's 200m backstroke gold in Glasgow on Sunday night.

Pieter Coetzé picked up his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday night, claiming the 200m backstroke crown to add to his 50m backstroke title.

The 22-year-old and poolside teammates Aimee Canny and Olivia Nel all reached the podium to take Team South Africa’s medal haul to nine.

Nel lowered her national 100m backstroke record to 1min 00.09sec to take bronze and Aimee Canny bagged the 100m breaststroke silver.

Coetzee secured the country’s third gold of the gala — his second.

Now for the 100m backstroke — Coetzé’s strongest event in which he is the reigning world champion and the defending champion from Birmingham 2022.

The Tuks swimmer built up an early lead in the 200m race and by the halfway mark was in front by a body length, racing to victory in 1min 54.22sec for his fourth Games record of the gala.

Coetzé, who broke the Games record in all three rounds of the 50m backstroke, will dive into the 100m backstroke heats on Tuesday morning. The final is set for Wednesday night.

Michael Houlie went toe-to-toe with world record-holder Adam Ramsay-Peaty and emerged victorious in their 50m breaststroke semifinal, touching first in 26.61 to take pole position for Monday’s final.

Australian Sam Williamson, the 100m breaststroke champion, was second-quickest overall, winning the other semifinal in 26.79.

Ramsay-Peaty touched in 26.82 and Tuks swimmer Chris Smith was second behind Williamson in 27.01.

Ramsay-Peaty and Williamson took gold and silver four years ago.

Caitlin de Lange scraped into the women’s 100m freestyle final after ending fourth in the second semifinal in 55.03.

Canny scratched from the morning heats to focus on the 100m breaststroke, and Nel withdrew from the semifinals to concentrate on the 100m backstroke.

Calvyn Justus ended fifth in the men’s 50m freestyle final in 22.17.

And Erin Gallagher was third in her 100m butterfly semifinal in 57.94 to advance to Monday’s final seeded fifth.

In other action, bowler Wayne Rittmuller’s chances of making the playoffs in the men’s singles basically ended when he lost to Shannon McIlroy of New Zealand on a tie break, after their match had ended level on 8-5 5-8.

Gymnast Naveen Daries ended 10th in the all-around final, with sister Zelme, a late replacement for Caitlin Rooskrantz, ending 13th.

Boxer Masibulele Sigwela was outpointed by Zambian Mwengo Mwale in their 55kg contest, with four judges scoring it 29-27. The fifth had it even at 28-28, giving the South African the second of the three rounds.

Mwale had a point deducted in the second round.

Weightlifter Zach Snyman was unable to complete his competition in the 65kg class.