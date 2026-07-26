Unbeaten Ndwandwe outpoints Khuzwayo in thriller to seize African title

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Sabelo Ndwandwe and Shawn Nkuna during the Fistic Havoc boxing tournament at The Galleria on June 21 2025. File Picture:

Sabelo Ndwandwe continued his meteoric rise to superstardom by registering a majority decision win to capture the All-Africa Featherweight title from defending champion Lindo Khuzwayo at the Galleria on Saturday night.

Ndwandwe took his record to a perfect five fights as he outpointed the champion Khuzwayo, who was making his first defence of the title he won in November.

The fight was the main bout of Kevin Lerena’s Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) Knockout Chaos 2 bill, which sees fighters receiving bonuses for ending their fights within the distance.

Ndwandwe impressed two of the judges, who scored the bout 94-96 and 97-93 in his favour, while one judge called it 96-94 to the dethroned Khuzwayo.

The fight was as tight as the scoring suggested, though Khuzwayo would be excused for feeling hard done by, given that he was the one who landed the most clinical punches.

But it appeared the judges were swayed by the noise made by the bigger support base of the boxer who had won the fight of the night in previous ABP promotions.

The initial bouts of the eight-fight bill were a mixed bag of entertaining encounters and downright street fights that had no place in the ring.

While Simnikiwe Bongco extended his professional record to a perfect five victories, his clash with Malawian Dennis Mwale was a dirty four-rounder characterised by clinches, head-butting and unlawful punches — one of which saw the latter getting a point deduction. Bongco won a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it a 40-35.

The opening fight between Matthew Petersen and Tshegofaatso Matlala was another one that disappointed, the two combatants looking tired from the first minute. Though he won a majority decision with the judges scoring it 39-37, 38-38 and 39-37, Petersen should have knocked his adversary out but wasted opportunities in the third and fourth rounds.

Tumelo “Slow Poison” Mphahlele was impressive in beating Luke Hendrikz via a fifth-round technical knockout, having lived up to his nickname by slowly punching the life out of his opponent. He took home an extra R10,000 for beating the knockout clock, which was sponsored by KC Pinnacle.

Liam Fox swelled his bank balance with an extra R5,000 in addition to his fight purse as he beat Dino Malajika via a final-round TKO with just six seconds left on the clock. It was the young fighter’s third victory in as many fights, all of them via stoppages.

Gary van Staden lived up to his hype as he smashed Nicolas Nzengu to end the fight via a second-round technical knockout to take home the R25,000. He had twice sent the Congolese — whose trainer was banished from the corner before the fight — down to the canvas in the first round.

Kaine Fourie also won within the distance, the boxer nicknamed “K9″ recovering from a nasty cut above the eye in the second round to stop Faraday Mukundila in the third. The referee stopped the fight for a moment to let the doctors check the cut, but they allowed proceedings to continue.

Fourie resembled a Spanish bull that saw red and went for the kill, smashing his adversary to the canvas for the mandatory standing eight-count before the bell saved the Congolese late in the second round.

But there was no surviving the onslaught that came in the third round as Fourie pummelled Mukundila until the referee halted proceedings as K9 banked an additional R20,000 from the KO clock.

Veterans Jackson Chauke and Gideon Buthelezi dished out a lesson in fabulous boxing during their six-round junior bantamweight clash, which went the distance. Chauke won via a unanimous decision, with one judge scoring the bout 55-59 and two giving him a 56-58 victory.

The featured bout was as exciting as it was expected, though the outcome divided the house.

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