Back to her best? Lara van Niekerk sets 50m breaststroke pace in Glasgow

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Defending champion Lara van Niekerk set the pace in the 50m breaststroke heats at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday morning, signalling a return to top-flight swimming after almost four years in the wilderness.

Van Niekerk led from the start to touch first in the final heat in a 30.23sec season’s best to advance to the evening semifinals.

She was nearly half a second faster than the next quickest, Sienna Toohey of Australia, who clocked 30.72.

Rebecca Meder and Kaylene Corbett, both suited to the longer breaststroke races, also made it through to the next round.

Van Niekerk, who won the 50m and 100m titles at Birmingham 2022, has struggled with illnesses and injuries, which hampered her form.

Her 100m breaststroke personal best from the last Commonwealth Games would have won the Olympic silver two years ago, but she didn’t even get to the Paris Games.

Her 100m performances have been substantially slower, and she didn’t even enter that race in Glasgow.

Van Niekerk’s 29.72sec best for the 50m makes her the eighth fastest in history, and her 29.73 is the Games record.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been under 30 seconds since 2023, but the confidence with which she swam on Monday morning, and her smile after seeing her time, suggest she’s in the zone to gun for glory.

US-based Kris Mihaylov qualified for the evening final in the 200m butterfly, the event in which he won the junior world title.

Olivia Nel and Jessica Thompson advanced to the 50m backstroke semifinals, and Guy Brooks, the only South African in the 100m freestyle, also secured a berth in the evening semifinals.

TimesLIVE