Bradley Nkoana, Cheswill Johnson get Team SA’s athletics campaign off to winning start

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Ghana's Benjamin Azamati in action in the 100m heats at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday. Picture:

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Olympic silver medallist Bradley Nkoana ushered in the Commonwealth Games track and field competition in Glasgow on Monday morning as he cruised to victory in his 100m heat in 10.16sec.

Nkoana, a member of the 4x100m team who finished second at Paris 2024, did all the hard work early on before easing up towards the end, having secured his spot in Tuesday’s semifinals.

His World Relays teammate, long jumper-turned-sprinter Cheswill Johnson, came on strong at the end to win the next heat in 10.21 to also advance to the next round, where they will be joined by Gift Leotlela.

Nkoana, who broke the 10-second barrier this season, and Johnson were part of the team who won the 4x100m silver in Gaborone in May.

No one broke 10 seconds in the 100m heats on Monday, but Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu won their respective heats in 10.00 and 10.01.

Franco le Roux, whose coach Shaun Bownes won the Games 110m hurdles title at Manchester 2002, ended fourth in his heat in 13.64 to advance to the evening final.

Sheryl James advanced to the final of the women’s T37/38 100m.

Prudence Sekgodiso will compete in the opening round of the women’s 800m at about 8.30pm (SA time).

TimesLIVE