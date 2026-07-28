Aimee Canny qualifies second-fastest in 200m IM, SA’s touted mixed relay in final

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Aimee Canny will bid for her third Commonwealth Games medal in Glasgow on Tuesday night after posting the second-fastest time in the 200m individual medley heats in the morning.

Canny, who already has the 100m breaststroke silver and 4x100m freestyle relay bronze, clocked 2min 10.99sec behind Australian Jenna Forrester (2:10.92).

Compatriot Rebecca Meder also advanced to the evening final, touching in 2:12.58.

Hannah Pearse, Chris Smith, Chad Le Clos and Georgia Nel qualified the mixed 4x100m medley relay for the final with an effort of 3min 52.97sec which ranked them fifth overall.

But they will surely bring in big names like Pieter Coetzé to shoot for the podium, which would give Le Clos a 20th Games medal, equalling the lifetime haul by Australian Emma McKeon.

The mixed medley relay has been touted as South Africa’s strongest swimming team.

Coetzé easily advanced to the 100m backstroke semifinals, winning his heat in 54.12, which ranked him third overall behind Englishman Oliver Morgan (53.65) and Matthew Ward of Scotland (54.04).

Ruard van Renen also made it through after ending second in his heat in 54.14.

Le Clos, Calvyn Justus and Jarden Eaton progressed to the 50m butterfly semifinals, and Caitlin de Lange, Olivia Nel and Jessica Thompson advanced in the women’s 50m freestyle.

Danika Vyncke was second quickest in the women’s 50m freestyle S13 heats and Nathan Hendricks, the 100m champion, was third quickest in the men’s 50m freestyle S13 heats.

Weightlifter Will Swart, lying fourth in the men’s 88kg division after the snatch, crashed out of the clean and jerk as he failed to record a legal lift.

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