Queen Lara van Niekerk rides again while relay stars give Chad Le Clos 20th Commonwealth Games medal

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Lara van Niekerk celebrates after winning the women's 50m breaststroke in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Lara van Niekerk completed an emotional comeback as she powered to victory in Glasgow on Tuesday night to retain the 50m breaststroke crown she won four years ago.

The 23-year-old capped a lucrative night for Team South Africa with her swimming teammates adding a further four silver medals to take the country’s total to 16 gongs, all of them from the pool.

Pieter Coetzé, less than hour after clocking a 52.20sec Games record in the 100m backstroke semifinals, led off the 4x100m medley relay with an even faster effort, touching in 51.98.

Michael Houlie went 59.65 in the breaststroke leg to give South Africa a huge lead at halfway.

Erin Gallagher completed the butterfly in 57.40 before Aimee Canny, who started the evening session winning the 200m individual medley silver, completed the race in 53.58 for a 3min 42.61sec African mark.

And sitting in the stands, also receiving silver medals, were the four morning heat swimmers, including Chad Le Clos, who joins Australian Emma McKeon on a record 20 career Games medals.

Also making the podium for their morning effort were Hannah Pearse, Chris Smith and Georgia Nel.

The 34-year-old Le Clos has a chance of getting to 21 in the men’s 4x100m medley relay on Wednesday.

At the athletics track, Gift Leotlela clocked a 9.91 season’s best in the 100m final in the rain at Scotstoun Stadium, but that was good enough only for fourth place, missing a medal by one-hundredth of a second. Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon won in a 9.83 Games record.

Van Niekerk, who won the 50m and 100m breaststroke crowns at Birmingham 2022, has had a tough journey since then, struggling with illnesses, injuries and a lack of form that devastated her confidence.

She even took time off last year to recalibrate and rediscover her love for the sport, returning to competition this year and returning to the top of the podium as she outswam her competitors to touch first in 30.43.

It’s well off her 29.72 personal best, but with her confidence restored it’s a great launching pad for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Canny delivered another superb silver performance as she finished second in the women’s 200m individual medley in a 2:09.37 national record, just 13-hundredths of a second behind Australian Jenna Forrester, who claimed her third gold of the gala.

Rebecca Meder, eighth in the women’s 50m breaststroke, ended seventh in 2:11.23.

Nathan Hendricks, the 100m champion, and Danika Vyncke both won silver medals, in the men’s and women’s 50m freestyle S13 races.

Backstroke star Coetzé won his 100m backstroke semifinal in a 52.20sec Games record — he now has Games records in all three backstroke events — with countryman Ruard van Renen winning the other semifinal to be ranked third going into Wednesday’s final.

Olivia Nel ended fifth in the women’s 50m backstroke in 27.95.

Jessica Thompson and Caitlin de Lange both booked their spots in Wednesday’s 50m freestyle final, while Calvyn Justus progressed in the men’s 50m butterfly.

The men’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball side was eliminated by Canada, going down 5-15, and weightlifter Laryne Jefferies ended seventh-eighth in the women’s 69kg division.