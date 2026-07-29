BLAST FROM THE PAST | Tatjana Smith twins gold at the Olympics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tatjana Smith wins gold in the Women's 100m Breaststroke final event on day 3 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on July 29 2024. She becomes the first South Africa to win gold medals at two Olympic Games.

1907 — Aubrey Faulkner takes 6/17 and then scores six runs on the opening day of the second Test against England in Leeds. The home team was dismissed for 76 and the visitors for 110.

1924 — With no play possible on the last two days, the fourth Test between South Africa and England in Manchester ends in a draw, with the hosts leading the five-match series 3-0.

1935 — Ken Viljoen scores 124 on the second day of the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

1947 — The South African cricket team are thumped by 10 wickets in the fourth Test at Leeds as England take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

1952 — Alfred Swift, George Eastman, Robert Fowler and Thomas Shardelow combine to win Olympic silver in the men’s 4,000m team pursuit at the Helsinki Games, finishing behind Italy.

1967 — The Springboks and France score two tries each, but the visitors win the third and final Test 19-14 at Ellis Park. Centre Eben Olivier and flank Jan Ellis scored South Africa’s tries, but the main difference was the boot of French flyhalf Guy Camberabero, who nailed two drops as well as both conversions. South Africa won the three-match series 2-1.

1973 — Hugh Baiocchi becomes the first South African to win a regular European Tour event, shooting a final-round 69 for a six-under-par 278 to take the Swiss Open by one stroke. But he had to endure tense moments on the final hole after over-hitting the green and landing on a gravel path, where it took five minutes to decide that his ball was indeed in bounds. He chipped to 1.2m and sank the putt for the R5,950 first prize. Gary Player had won the 1972 PGA Championship, part of the European Tour in its inaugural year.

1979 — Alison Sheard, having turned professional a couple of months earlier, birdies the final two holes to win the British Women’s Open at Southport and Ainsdale by three strokes. The 27-year-old, with 13 amateur titles, shot a 72-hole total of five-over-par 301. The tournament did not have major status at the time.

1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc race at the Finnish grand prix in Imtra, but he is toppled as leader of the 350cc world championship standings. Nothing went right for him in the 350cc race, taking a tumble on the 13th lap and then suffering engine trouble as he threatened to fight his way back. Frenchman Patrick Fernandez usurped Ballington at the top of the 350cc standings.

1990 — Siza Makhathini is knocked out in the eighth round by IBF cruiserweight champion Jeff Lampkin of the US in St Petersburg, Florida.

1995 — Okkert Brits becomes the third pole-vaulter in history to clear six metres as he finishes second behind then world record-holder Sergei Bubka of Ukraine at a competition in Sestriere, Italy. Before that Brits had not been beyond 5.92m. Bubka’s best stood at 6.14m and Radion Gataullin of Russia had been 6.02m.

1995 — South Africa’s netball team settle for silver as they’re beaten 48-68 by defending champions Australia in the final of the Netball World Championships in Birmingham. Irene van Dyk scored 42 of South Africa’s points.

2000 — The Springboks are comprehensively beaten 6-26 by Australia in a Tri-Nations match in Sydney. Flyhalf Braam van Straaten slotted two penalties for South Africa.

2005 — Mbulaeni Mulaudzi wins the 800m at the Golden League meet in Oslo in 1min 44.15sec.

2006 — Cassius Baloyi loses his IBF junior-lightweight title in a surprise defeat, being outpointed by unheralded Australia-based Gairy St Clair in his first defence at Emperors Palace.

2006 — Sri Lanka declare their first innings on 756/5 — the highest innings total scored against South Africa — in the first Test in Colombo, with captain Mahela Jayawardene making 374 and Kumar Sangakkara 287.

2009 — Cameron van der Burgh wins the 50m breaststroke at the world championships in Rome, touching first in a 26.67 world record ahead of Brazilian Felipe Silva in 26.76.

2012 — Cameron van der Burgh lands South Africa’s first Olympic gold medal in eight years when he wins the 100m breaststroke in a 58.46sec world record at the London Games.

2018 — Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada takes four wickets each as the Proteas beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first ODI in Dambulla. JP Duminy struck an unbeaten 53 from 32 balls to guide South Africa to the 194 target in 31 overs.

2021 — Mustapha Cassiem scores the winner as South Africa upset Germany 4-3 in a group B match at the Tokyo Olympics. Matthew Guise-Brown scored to equalise at 1-1, and Keenan Horne put South African up 2-1 before the Germans, the bronze medallists at the previous Games, fought back for a 3-2 lead. Nicholas Spooner equalised before Cassiem secured his team’s only win of the tournament.

2023 — The Springboks hold off a late rally to beat Argentina 22-21 in their final Rugby Championship contest at Ellis Park, with Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende and Mannie Libbok scoring tries.

2023 — Elmere van der Berg scores 50 points as the Proteas beat Sri Lanka 87-32 in their Netball World Cup group match in Cape Town.

2024 — Tatjana Smith becomes the first South Africa to win gold medals at two Olympic Games. The 200m breaststroke champion from Tokyo 2020 powered from fourth place on the final lap to win the 100m breaststroke crown at the Paris Games in 1 min 05.28 sec ahead of Qianting Tang of China and Ireland’s Mona McSharry.

2024 — Alan Hatherly wins South Africa’s first Olympic cycling medal since Melbourne 1956 as he finishes third in the men’s cross-country mountain bike race behind Englishman Tom Pidcock and Frenchman Victor Koretzky.