Four fourths means a whole lot of heartache for Team SA competitors

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Gift Leotlela won his 100m semifinal in the rain in Glasgow on Tuesday night, but he had to settle for fourth in the final. Picture:

Gift Leotlela stormed through the rain to clock a 9.91sec season’s best in the men’s 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday night, but he had to settle for fourth place by one-hundredth of a second.

In the space of two days he was the fourth South African to be narrowly squeezed off the podium at a showpiece where, after five days, swimming had contributed all the silverware.

Three of the four fourth-placed victims were outside the pool.

Tuks breaststroker Chris Smith also fell short of the bronze by one-hundredth of a second, touching in 26.95sec in the men’s 50m breaststroke final on Monday.

Just ahead of him was world record-holder Adam Ramsay-Peater in 26.94.

At least South Africa still scored in that race with Michael Houlie taking the silver ahead of him, though four years ago Houlie finished fourth in the same event by four-hundredths of a second.

Smith isn’t leaving Scotland empty-handed, getting a medal as a morning heat swimmer in the mixed medley relay team that bagged silver on Tuesday night.

Weightlifter Johanni Taljaard narrowly missed silverware in the women’s 53kg competition on Monday, with her 175kg total being a mere 3kg short.

The 41-year-old biokineticist from Stellenbosch, who ended sixth at Gold Coast 2018, was adjudged to have committed a foul by bending an arm in her final attempt in the clean and jerk.

That 101kg attempt would have pushed her into third place.

Franco le Roux finished fourth in the men’s 110m hurdles final, also on Monday, crossing the line in 13.53, though he was well behind third-placed Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus in 13.32.

Le Roux, whose coach Shaun Bownes won the Games gold in this event at Manchester 2002, had the consolation of knowing his 13.44 personal best would not have been enough.

The swimmers will produce more medals before the gala ends on Wednesday night; it’s time for other codes to come forth in triumph.

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