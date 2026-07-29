Pieter Coetzé wins 100m backstroke to secure Games treble; Sadie takes gold, Corbett silver

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Pieter Coetze in action earlier during the Commonwealth Games, secured the backstroke treble in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

Pieter Coetzé bagged his backstroke treble at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday night, retaining the 100m crown he won four years ago.

Coetzé, who landed the 200m and 50m backstroke titles earlier in the gala, led from the start to touch in a 51.77sec Games record that’s also the second-fastest swim of all time.

Only world record-holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy has been quicker with the 51.60 he posted in 2022.

Countryman Ruard van Renen took the bronze in 53.31, behind Englishman Oliver Morgan in 52.66.

Coetzé’s third gold of the gala took his haul up to five medals so far with the men’s 4x100m medley relay to come later on Wednesday night.

He’s also won the mixed 4x100m medley silver and men’s 4x100m freestyle bronze for a haul of five.

At Birmingham 2022 Coetzé finished first in the 100m backstroke, second in the 50m backstroke and third in the 200m backstroke.

The 22-year-old is only the second swimmer to land a backstroke treble at the Commonwealth Games after Australian Mitch Larkin at Gold Coast 2018.

Christian Sadie gold the men’s 50m freestyle S7, an event in which he took bronze four years ago and silver at Gold Coast 2018.

Sadie, who clocked a 28.45 Games record in the morning heats, went even quicker in the evening, touching in 28.06 to secure Team South Africa’s sixth gold of the gala.

Kaylene Corbett fought hard to win the women’s 200m breaststroke silver behind Scottish favourite Angharad Evans, who touched in 2min 23.79sec.

Corbett, the bronze medallist four years ago, was close behind in 2:24.46.