Sadie, Coetzé hunting Games gold; Le Clos aiming for historic 21st medal

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Christian Sadie after clocking the Games record in the men's 50m freestyle S7 heats.

Pieter Coetzé, Christian Sadie and Chad Le Clos could all deliver fireworks for Team South Africa in the final session of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

Coetzé and Sadie are in the hunt for gold medals, while Le Clos on track for an historic 21st career medal.

Disabled Sadie cracked a Games record in the 50m freestyle S7 heats on Wednesday morning, clocking 28.45sec to suggest he will top the podium.

Coetzé is the favourite to retain his 100m backstroke crown to add to the 50m and 200m titles he’s already landed.

And the men’s 4x100m medley relay team produced a performance that suggests Le Clos can win an unprecedented 21st Games medal in the evening. He’s on 20 alongside retired Australian swimmer Emma McKeon.

Ruard van Renen, Chris Smith, Jarden Eaton and Guy Brooks went 3min 38.98sec in their heat to win a seeding of third behind Australia and England.

And they should speed up if they make the expected substitutions for the final, like bringing in Coetzé for Van Renen, Michael Houlie for Smith and Le Clos for Eaton.

Aimee Canny, Kaylene Corbett and Rebecca Meder all advanced to the women’s 200m breaststroke final, where 100m champion Angharad Evans of Scotland set the pace on 2min 26.48sec. Canny won her heat in 2:27.05, the third-fastest time of the morning with Corbett finishing first in her heat in 2:27.32, the fourth-best time.

The women’s 4x100m medley team also advanced to the final, although their 4:08.34 ranked them sixth. They will surely change personnel for the evening and all four who were part of the team that set the 3:59.47 national record at the world championships last year are available.

At the athletics stadium, Aiden Smith qualified for the shot put final with a heave of 19.86m, which seeds him seventh.

Both Masala Makatu and Jaco Smith advanced to Thursday’s final in the men’s 100m T12.

Mvuyo Moss ended third in his 200m heat in 21.02, which wasn’t good enough to advance.